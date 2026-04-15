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Artemis II Crew Returns to Houston

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Apr 15, 2026
Image Article
CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen and NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch smile at the crowd during a news conference. They are all wearing blue jumpsuits with patches on the arms and chest areas. Wiseman raises his right fist in a victorious pose.
NASA/Helen Arase Vargas

NASA’s Artemis II crew – NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen – smile at friends, family, and colleagues. They shared brief remarks with the crowd after landing at Ellington Airport near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Saturday, April 11, 2026, after a nearly 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth.

View the latest imagery from the Artemis II mission on our Artemis II Multimedia Resource Page.

Image credit: NASA/Helen Arase Vargas