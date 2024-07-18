Suggested Searches

Artemis II Core Stage on the Move

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Jul 18, 2024
An aerial view of the Artemis II SLS core stage on a road. The core stage is a massive orange and white cylinder with four silver and red engines at the bottom. There are two vehicles on the road behind the core stage, highlighting its size. The road curves up from bottom left of the photo to the top middle, where it ends at a body of water. The land surrounding the road is a bright green.
On July 16, 2024, the first core stage of NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket for the agency’s Artemis II mission began a journey from NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. The core stage was moved onto the agency’s Pegasus barge, where it will be ferried 900 miles to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Once at Kennedy, engineers will prepare it in the Vehicle Assembly Building for attachment to other rocket and Orion spacecraft elements.

The SLS rocket’s core stage is the largest NASA has ever produced. At 212 feet tall, it consists of five major elements, including two huge propellant tanks that collectively hold more than 733,000 gallons of super-chilled liquid propellant to feed four RS-25 engines. During launch and flight, the stage will operate for just over eight minutes, producing more than 2 million pounds of thrust to propel four astronauts inside NASA’s Orion spacecraft toward the Moon.

Watch a timelapse video of the SLS core stage rollout.

Image credit: NASA/Eric Bordelon & Michael DeMocker