Another Milestone for X-59

NASA's X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft is seen during its "aluminum bird" systems testing at Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California. The test verified how the aircraft's hardware and software work together, responding to pilot inputs and handling injected system failures. Lockheed Martin/Garry Tice

NASA’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft successfully completed a critical series of tests in which the airplane was put through its paces for cruising high above the California desert – all without ever leaving the ground. The goal of ground-based simulation testing was to make sure the hardware and software that will allow the X-59 to fly safely are properly working together and able to handle any unexpected problems.

Learn more about this series of exercies, dubbed “aluminum bird” testing by engineers.

