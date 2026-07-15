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Anil Menon Launches to Space Station

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HQ Web Team

Jul 15, 2026
Image Article
An adult and two children watch a rocket launch. The adult woman carries one child on her shoulder and holds hands with the other child. Their backs are to the camera, so we can see the text on the back of their t-shirts, which reads "Team Menon" in white and yellow writing.
NASA/John Kraus

NASA astronaut candidate Anna Menon and her children watch as a Soyuz rocket launches to the International Space Station with NASA astronaut Anil Menon and Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The trio lifted off for the Soyuz MS-29 mission at 7:47 p.m. local time to begin their long-duration stay aboard the orbital outpost.

During his stay on the station, Menon will conduct scientific research and technology demonstrations aimed at advancing human space exploration and benefiting life on Earth.

Image credit: NASA/John Kraus