I Am Artemis: Jason Peterson

Jason Peterson’s responsibilities for NASA’s Artemis II mission went beyond his usual role as the range operations manager at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

For Peterson, working at NASA is a surreal full-circle moment.

“I grew up in DeLisle, Mississippi, right down the road from NASA,” said Peterson. “You would hear NASA testing, the windows would shake, and you knew they were out there. Not in a million years would I have ever dreamed I would work with NASA.”

His career journey took a few turns before reaching the space agency.

“I got out of school, welded, went to college and then to the Air Force. The path to NASA really started to develop from there,” said Peterson.

Peterson spent 24 years in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, working in airfield and air-to-ground range operations, followed by a few years working as an aircraft dispatcher at Airbus Final Assembly Line.

Peterson credits his military experience with preparing him for the 12-to-16-hour workdays that helped bring the Artemis II test flight around the Moon and into view for audiences around the world.

He supported the team responsible for delivering video and communication feeds for the launch of NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket with the Artemis II crew aboard the Orion spacecraft, and then splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

During the nearly 10-day mission, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen completed a record-setting lunar flyby, taking them 252,756 miles at their farthest distance from Earth.

Aboard the USS John P. Murtha, Peterson was the first on the ship to spot the capsule returning with the crew.

“The sonic boom was the moment it truly hit me. Even though I was tracking the capsule, it did not fully register until then. Chills went down my neck and back. You realize our astronauts are coming home. It was an incredible and emotional moment.” JASON PETERSON Range Operations Manager for NASA Stennis

Jason Peterson, NASA Stennis range operations manager, is shown with the Orion spacecraft aboard the USS John P. Murtha on April 13, 2026. Peterson was the first to spot the capsule returning with the Artemis II crew as he supported the team responsible for delivering video and communication feeds during splashdown operations. Credits: NASA NASA

Peterson operated one of six cameras providing live coverage by using a high‑resolution, multi‑sensor system with thermal capabilities. Using the ship’s heading and Orion’s predicted trajectory, he located the capsule within minutes and began tracking it.

Orion entered Earth’s atmosphere at about 400,000 feet above the planet’s surface, traveling nearly 35 times the speed of sound and about 1,956 statute miles from its splashdown point off the coast of California. Peterson tracked Orion from the release of the small parachutes that first slow and steady the capsule, through the main parachutes opening, and all the way to splashdown.

“You are fully locked in, keeping it centered, in focus, and steady,” said Peterson.

Peterson’s focus on the mission began weeks earlier at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In the days leading to launch, Peterson worked with the team running full systems checks, staging communications gear, and preparing drones and fixed‑wing camera assets. He helped configure and operate the systems that ensured live video flowed from the launch pad, the crowds, and surrounding air and ground platforms.

On April 1, the launch day of Artemis II, the team unloaded and set up high‑resolution sensors, connection terminals, routers, monitors, fiber lines, and drone equipment. They flew drones to capture crowd scenes and aerial views before liftoff.

As the SLS rocket launched, Peterson’s full attention was on positioning the drone and maintaining the shot.

“There is not much time to step back and take in the moment, as you are concentrating on precision,” said Peterson.

As the mission got underway, Peterson and the team packed up, returned to the facility, and downloaded the day’s footage.

The Artemis II crew were more than halfway to the Moon as Peterson arrived in San Diego on April 4. In the days leading to splashdown, the team loaded and installed high‑fidelity cameras and supporting equipment, all to help the world witness a historic milestone when the Artemis II crew returned to Earth on April 10.

Next up will be Artemis III. NASA will launch four astronauts from NASA Kennedy aboard the Orion spacecraft on the SLS rocket. Building on the successful Artemis II crewed test flight in April, Artemis III will pave the way for future surface missions, with experts like Peterson helping every step of the way.