NASA Sees Key Progress on Starlab Commercial Space Station

An artist’s concept of the Starlab commercial space station. Starlab

As NASA continues its transition toward a commercial low Earth orbit marketplace, an agency-supported commercial space station, Starlab, recently completed five development and design milestones. Starlab’s planned design consists of a service module and a habitat that will be launched to orbit on a single flight.

The milestones, part of a NASA Space Act Agreement awarded in 2021, focused on reviews of Starlab’s preliminary design and safety, as well as spacecraft mockup and procurement plans. Each milestone provides NASA insight into the company’s development progress.

“As we work toward the future of low Earth orbit, these milestones demonstrate Starlab’s dedication to building a commercial space station that can support human life and advance scientific research,” said Angela Hart, program manager for NASA’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “Both the insight shared by Starlab and the expertise shared by NASA are critical to future mission success.”

Starlab recently completed a preliminary design and safety review of its station’s architecture and systems. The company now will begin detailed design and hardware development, culminating in a critical design review later this year. Critical design reviews are an important step in a station’s development, assessing design maturity before proceeding with fabrication and assembly.

Starlab also has begun construction of a full-scale, high-fidelity mockup of the station. The mockup, which will be housed in the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility at NASA Johnson, will be used for human-in-the-loop testing, during which participants perform day-in-the-life walkthroughs and evaluate the interior design, crew training, procedure development, hardware checks, and in-flight issue resolution.

In addition, Starlab completed reviews of the system design architecture, procurement plan, and Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft docking system design. In 2023, Northrop Grumman teamed up with Starlab to provide cargo logistics services and engineering consultation to support the commercial space station. These reviews included design configuration updates of solar arrays, docking ports, crew quarters, and more.

NASA supports the design and development of multiple commercial space stations through funded and unfunded agreements. Following the design and development phase, NASA plans to procure services from one or more companies as part of its strategy to become one of many customers for low Earth orbit stations.

