NASA Helps with Progress on Vast’s Haven-1 Commercial Space Station

A digital rendering of the NASA-supported commercial space station, Vast’s Haven-1, which will provide a microgravity environment for crew, research, and in-space manufacturing. Vast

NASA-supported commercial space station, Vast’s Haven-1, recently completed a test of a critical air filter system for keeping future astronauts healthy in orbit. Testing confirmed the system can maintain a safe and healthy atmosphere for all planned Haven-1 mission phases.

Testing of the trace contaminant control system was completed at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, as part of a reimbursable Space Act Agreement. Vast also holds an unfunded Space Act Agreement with NASA as part of the second Collaborations for Commercial Space Capabilities initiative.

Adrian Johnson, air chemist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, operates the Micro-GC, which is used to measure carbon monoxide levels, during a trace contaminant control system test in the environmental chamber. NASA

The subsystem of the environmental control and life support system is comprised of various filters designed to scrub hazardous chemicals produced by both humans and materials on the commercial station. During the test, a representative chemical environment was injected into a sealed environmental chamber, and the filtration system was turned on to verify the trace contaminant control system could maintain a healthy atmosphere.

“Testing of environmental control systems and subsystems is critical to ensure the health and safety of future commercial space station crews,” said Angela Hart, program manager for NASA’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “Through NASA’s agreements with Vast and our other industry partners, the agency is contributing technical expertise, technologies, services, and facilities to support companies in the development of commercial stations while providing NASA important insight into the development and readiness to support future agency needs and services in low Earth orbit.”

NASA-supported commercial space station, Vast’s Haven-1, trace contaminant control filters and support hardware pictured within the environmental chamber at the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Alabama. NASA

Experts used the same environmental chamber at Marshall to test the International Space Station environmental control and life support system.

The knowledge and data gained during the recent testing will help validate Vast’s Haven-1 and support future Haven-2 development.

NASA supports the design and development of multiple commercial space stations through funded and unfunded agreements. NASA plans to procure services from one or more companies following the design and development phase as part of the agency’s strategy to become one of many customers for low Earth orbit stations.

