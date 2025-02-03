Station Nation: Meet Tandra Gill Spain, Computer Resources Senior Project Manager in the Avionics and Software Office 

For astronauts aboard the International Space Station, staying connected to loved ones and maintaining a sense of normalcy is critical. That is where Tandra Gill Spain, a computer resources senior project manager in NASA’s Avionics and Software Office, comes in. Spain leads the integration of applications on Apple devices and the hardware integration on the Joint Station Local Area Network, which connects the systems from various space agencies on the International Space Station. She also provides technical lead support to the Systems Engineering and Space Operations Computing teams and certifies hardware for use on the orbiting laboratory.

Spain shares about her career with NASA and more. Read on to learn about her story, her favorite project, and the advice she has for the next generation of explorers.

Tandra Spain’s official NASA portrait. NASA

Where are you from?

I am from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Tell us about your role at NASA.

I am the Apple subsystem manager where I lead the integration of applications on Apple devices as well as the hardware integration on the Joint Station Local Area Network. We use a variety of different software but I work specifically with our Apple products. I also provide technical lead support to the Systems Engineering and Space Operations Computing teams. In addition, I select and oversee the certification of hardware for use on the International Space Station, and I research commonly used technology and assess applicability to space operations.

How would you describe your job to family or friends who may not be familiar with NASA?

I normalize living and working in space by providing the comforts and conveniences of living on Earth. Tandra spain Computer Resources Senior Project Manager

I get the opportunity to provide the iPads and associated applications that give astronauts the resources to access the internet. Having access to the internet affords them the opportunity to stay as connected as they desire with what is going on back home on Earth (e.g., stream media content, stay in touch with family and friends, and even pay bills). I also provide hardware such as Bluetooth speakers, AirPods, video projectors, and screens.

How long have you been working for NASA?

I have been with the agency for 30 years, including 22 years as a contractor.

What advice would you give to young individuals aspiring to work in the space industry or at NASA?

I have found that there is a place for just about everyone at NASA, therefore, follow your passion. Although many of us are, you don’t have to be a scientist or engineer to work at NASA. Yearn to learn. Pause and listen to those around you. You don’t know what you don’t know, and you will be amazed what gems you’ll learn in the most unexpected situations.

Additionally, be flexible and find gratitude in every experience. Many of the roles that I’ve had over the years didn’t come from a well-crafted, laid-out plan that I executed, but came from taking advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves and doing them to the best of my ability.

Tandra Spain and her husband, Ivan, with NASA astronaut and Flight Director TJ Creamer when she was awarded the Silver Snoopy Award.

What was your path to NASA?

I moved to Houston to work at NASA’s Johnson Space Center immediately upon graduating from college.

Is there someone in the space, aerospace, or science industry that has motivated or inspired you to work for the space program? Or someone you discovered while working for NASA who inspires you?

I spent over half of my career in the Astronaut Office, and I’ve been influenced in different ways by different people, so it wouldn’t be fair to pick just one!

What is your favorite NASA memory?

I’ve worked on so many meaningful projects, but there are two recent projects that stand out.

Humans were not created to be alone, and connection is extremely important. I was able to provide a telehealth platform for astronauts to autonomously video conference with friends and family whenever an internet connection is available. Prior to having this capability, crew were limited to one scheduled video conference a week. It makes me emotional to think that we have moms and dads orbiting the Earth on the space station and they can see their babies before they go to bed, when they wake up in the morning, or even in the middle of the night if needed.

In addition, since iPads are used for work as well as personal activities on station, it is important for my team to be able to efficiently keep the applications and security patches up to date. We completed the software integration and are in the process of wrapping up the certification of the Mac Mini to provide this capability. This will allow us to keep up with all software updates that Apple releases on a regular basis and minimize the amount of crew and flight controller team time associated with the task by approximately 85%.

Tandra Spain, her mother, Marva Herndon, and her daughter, Sasha, at her daughter’s high school graduation in 2024.

What do you love sharing about station? What’s important to get across to general audiences to help them understand the benefits to life on Earth?

When I speak to the public about the space station, I like to compare our everyday lives on Earth to life on the station and highlight the use of technology to maintain the connection to those on Earth. For example, most people have a phone. Besides making a phone call, what do you use your phone for? It is amazing to know that the same capabilities exist on station, such as using apps, participating in parent teacher conferences, and more.

If you could have dinner with any astronaut, past or present, who would it be?

I would have dinner with NASA astronaut Ron McNair. He graduated from the same university as I did, and I’ve heard great stories about him.

Do you have a favorite space-related memory or moment that stands out to you?

As I mentioned previously, human connection is extremely important. As an engineer in the Astronaut Office, I worked on a project that provided more frequent email updates when Ku-Band communication was available. Previously, email was synced two to three times a day, and less on the weekend. When the capability went active, I sent the first email exchange.

What are some of the key projects you’ve worked on during your time at NASA? What have been your favorite?

There have been so many projects over the past 30 years that I don’t think I could select just one. There is something however, that I’ve done on many occasions that has brought me pure joy, which is attending outreach events as Johnson’s “Cosmo” mascot, especially Houston Astros games.

Tandra Spain representing NASA as “Cosmo” the astronaut mascot at a Houston Astros baseball game.

What are your hobbies/things you enjoy outside of work?

I enjoy crafting, traveling, mentoring students in Pearland Independent School District, spending time with family, and my Rooted Together community.

Day launch or night launch?

Night launch!

Favorite space movie?

Star Wars (the original version)

NASA “worm” or “meatball” logo?

Meatball

Every day, we’re conducting exciting research aboard our orbiting laboratory that will help us explore further into space and bring benefits back to people on Earth. You can keep up with the latest news, videos, and pictures about space station science on the Station Research & Technology news page. It’s a curated hub of space station research digital media from Johnson and other centers and space agencies.

