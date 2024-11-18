November Transformer of the Month: Ariel Vargas

When Ariel Vargas joined NASA in 2023, he knew he wanted to make an impact. Despite his relatively short tenure, he has earned the reputation of a Digital Transformer in his work as a Network and ICAM (Identity, Credential, and Access Management) Service Integrator at Johnson Space Center (JSC). No matter the task at hand, Ariel is motivated by measurable transformation. “I wanted to have my fingerprint on something no matter what it was, big or small. To be able to see an impact,” he says. “And a lot of the things that I’m doing, both within my role and within Digital Transformation, I can see really flourishing already.”

In his current role, Ariel oversees the integration and management of various network services to ensure compliance and smooth operation. This includes the modernization of NASA’s Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to consolidate the agency’s telephone systems and enhance wireless communications. He is involved in rolling out wall-to-wall wireless and coverage improvements on campus at JSC. Ariel also spearheads efforts in streamlining communications across NASA by integrating new capabilities into familiar platforms like Microsoft Teams. With these projects in progress, he aims to foster a more flexible, collaborative work environment aligned with Digital Transformation’s goal of inclusive teaming.

Ariel appreciates the cultural side of Digital Transformation, particularly the challenges involved in pursuing constant innovation. He recognizes that growth “often requires a period of adjustment, especially for those encountering new tools or methods for the first time.” Ariel strives to ensure cohesive collaboration across teams and centers in establishing interoperable architectures, processes, and tools. His team measures the impact of their transformation efforts by several metrics, including increased network performance and adoption rates of new tools and technologies. For instance, the VoIP modernization initiative aims to remove 50% of telephones at NASA centers. Of the over 1300 users affected by the NASA-wide service shut-off of non-compliant phones at JSC, only 6% reported issues post-implementation. This reflected a positive and proactive collaboration with users on finding alternative solutions and embracing future innovations.

I really believe in embracing changes and innovation and driving impactful results, being able to see it. Ariel Vargas Network and ICAM (Identity, Credential, and Access Management) Service Integrator at Johnson Space Center (JSC)

Lynn Vernon, JSC’s Digital Transformation lead and Chief Engineer for IT, notes Ariel’s ability to engage with partners, understand their mission needs, and identify innovative solutions to barriers. “Ariel looks at things from a new perspective and is willing to ask ‘why’ or ‘why not.’ Why do we do it this way? Why not try this? He is consistently willing to explore new technologies and capabilities to transform the way we work,” says Lynn. Ariel’s passion for continuous improvement and learning positions him as a natural leader within the Digital Transformation community.

Ariel took a unique path to NASA and sees his prior experiences as building blocks toward becoming the Digital Transformer he is today. Although his upbringing in Florida near Cape Canaveral sparked an early interest in space, Ariel initially pursued pre-medicine after high school before transitioning into the Army. After his service, he joined NASA as an intern through the Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program, which offers career assistance to transitioning military personnel. His ability to learn NASA’s culture and demonstrate mission value quickly led to a full-time, civil servant position.

Between his initial interest in medicine, his service in the Army, and his current focus on digital transformation and technology, Ariel sees a common theme of problem-solving. “You have to figure out what the problem is, and you have to be up to date with the newest, the latest and greatest, to help solve these problems.” Ariel followed this thread to complete a master’s degree in computer science and is currently pursuing a doctorate in instructional design and performance technology. Even outside his work at NASA, Ariel pursues pathways that further his capacity as a champion of Digital Transformation initiatives.

Looking to the future, Ariel is excited by the possibility of supporting NASA’s space missions through AI and data integration. He is motivated by the prospect of seeing his current work make a difference in the near-term future. “I really believe in embracing changes and innovation and driving impactful results, being able to see it,” he says. Given his accomplishments of the past year, Ariel is well on his way to realizing the future he envisions.