NASA Receives 7 Nominations for the 30th Annual Webby Awards

Since it began in 1958, NASA has been charged by law with spreading the word about its work to the widest extent practicable. From typewritten press releases to analog photos and film, the agency has effectively moved into social media and other online communications. NASA’s broad reach across digital platforms has been recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), with 7 nominations across multiple categories for the academy’s 30th annual Webby Awards.
Public Voting Opportunities
Voting for the Webby People’s Voice Awards—chosen by the public—is open now through Thursday, April 16. Voting links for each category are listed below.
30th Annual Webby Award Nominees
AI, Immersive & Games
Hearing Hubble
NASA Goddard
Immersive Content: Science & Education
Social
NASA’s Webb Telescope and the Universe: Using social media to connect us all
NASA Goddard
Social Campaigns: Education & Science
Nerdy Words
NASA Marshall
Social Video Short Form: Education & Science
NASA Astronauts Posts from Space
NASA
General Social: Education & Science
Video & Film
Cosmic Dawn (NASA+ Original Documentary)
NASA
General Video and Film: Documentary: Longform
Podcasts
Houston We Have a Podcast: Artemis II: The Mission
NASA Johnson
Individual Episodes: Science & Education
NASA’s Curious Universe: The Earth Series
NASA
Limited-Series & Specials: Health, Science, & Education
About the Webby Awards
Established in 1996 during the web’s infancy, The Webbys is presented by the IADAS—a 3000+ member judging body. The Academy is comprised of Executive Members—leading Internet experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries, and creative celebrities—and associate members who are former Webby winners, nominees and other internet professionals.
The Webby Awards presents two honors in every category—the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award. Members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) select the nominees for both awards in each category, as well as the winners of the Webby Awards. In the spirit of the open web, the Webby People’s Voice is chosen by the voting public, and garners millions of votes from all over the world.