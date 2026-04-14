NASA Receives 7 Nominations for the 30th Annual Webby Awards

NASA/Keegan Barber

Since it began in 1958, NASA has been charged by law with spreading the word about its work to the widest extent practicable. From typewritten press releases to analog photos and film, the agency has effectively moved into social media and other online communications. NASA’s broad reach across digital platforms has been recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), with 7 nominations across multiple categories for the academy’s 30th annual Webby Awards.

Public Voting Opportunities

Voting for the Webby People’s Voice Awards—chosen by the public—is open now through Thursday, April 16. Voting links for each category are listed below.

30th Annual Webby Award Nominees

AI, Immersive & Games

Hearing Hubble

NASA Goddard

Immersive Content: Science & Education

Social

NASA’s Webb Telescope and the Universe: Using social media to connect us all

NASA Goddard

Social Campaigns: Education & Science

Nerdy Words

NASA Marshall

Social Video Short Form: Education & Science

NASA Astronauts Posts from Space

NASA

General Social: Education & Science

Video & Film

Cosmic Dawn (NASA+ Original Documentary)

NASA

General Video and Film: Documentary: Longform

Podcasts

Houston We Have a Podcast: Artemis II: The Mission

NASA Johnson

Individual Episodes: Science & Education

NASA’s Curious Universe: The Earth Series

NASA

Limited-Series & Specials: Health, Science, & Education

About the Webby Awards

Established in 1996 during the web’s infancy, The Webbys is presented by the IADAS—a 3000+ member judging body. The Academy is comprised of Executive Members—leading Internet experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries, and creative celebrities—and associate members who are former Webby winners, nominees and other internet professionals.

The Webby Awards presents two honors in every category—the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award. Members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) select the nominees for both awards in each category, as well as the winners of the Webby Awards. In the spirit of the open web, the Webby People’s Voice is chosen by the voting public, and garners millions of votes from all over the world.