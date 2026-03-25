NASA Ames Experts Available for Artemis II Flight Test Interviews

NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley invites media to interview local subject matter experts on Friday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ahead of the agency sending astronauts around the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years with the Artemis II flight test. NASA teams are gearing up for the final stretch of prelaunch preparations ahead of launch as soon as Wednesday, April 1.

Artemis II will send four astronauts on an approximately 10-day mission around the Moon to test the systems that will return astronauts to the lunar surface and prepare for crewed missions to Mars.

NASA Ames has continued to build on its contributions to the Artemis program, helping to advance research, engineering, science, and technology for Artemis II.

Ways Ames is contributing to Artemis II:

Engineers and researchers collaborated across the agency to validate technologies using Ames’ advanced testing facilities such as the Arc Jet Complex.

The center has multiple scientists who will participate on the Artemis II science team, working to guide the mission’s lunar observations.

Researchers helped the SLS (Space Launch System) team increase airflow around the rocket and reduce vibration, resulting in a smoother ascent into space.

The center also supports mission assurance through system testing, software verification, and fault management, and will participate in post-flight analysis of Artemis II performance.

Media requesting a virtual interview with one of the subject matter experts below should email the Ames Office of Communications at arc-dl-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov by 5 p.m. on March 26.

A media resource reel is available upon request.

NASA Ames experts available for interview:

Eugene Tu, NASA Ames center director

Anthony Colaprete, NASA Ames acting director of science

Parul Agrawal, engineering project manager, Orion at NASA Ames

Artemis II will be the first crewed mission under NASA’s Artemis program, which will send astronauts on increasingly difficult missions to explore more of the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to lay the foundation to the Red Planet.

To learn more about NASA’s Artemis campaign, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis

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Tiffany Blake

Ames Research Center, Silicon Valley

650-604-4789

tiffany.n.blake@nasa.gov

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