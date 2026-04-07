Experience the Rollout of SLS Hardware for Artemis III

This photo shows NASA and Boeing, the SLS core stage lead contractor, preparing the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket core stage for shipment at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. NASA/Eric Bordelon

Digital creators and social media users are invited to register to attend the rollout of the third SLS (Space Launch System) core stage as it is prepped to head from NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Are you passionate about social media and communications? Do you love to create content for an audience? Are you a fan of new, unique experiences? If you said yes, this NASA Social event is for you! This is your opportunity to be on the front lines as NASA continues to lay the groundwork for future deep space exploration.

The NASA Social event will be a one-day event as soon as mid to late April pending the launch of Artemis II. A maximum of 20 digital creators will be selected to attend this event and will be given access similar to news media.

NASA Social participants will have the opportunity to:

Tour NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility

Learn directly from subject matter experts

Meet fellow digital creators and social media users

Spend time with members of NASA’s social media team

View the rollout of the SLS core stage for Artemis III

NASA Social registration for the hardware rollout opens on this page on Tuesday, April 7, and the deadline to apply is noon EDT on Friday, April 10. All applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

APPLY NOW

Do I need to have a social media account to register?

Yes. This event is designed for people who:

Actively use multiple social networking platforms and tools to disseminate information to a unique audience.

Regularly produce new content that features multimedia elements.

Have the potential to reach a large number of people using digital platforms.

Reach a unique audience, separate and distinctive from traditional news media and/or NASA audiences.

Must have an established history of posting content on social media platforms.

Have previous postings that are highly visible, respected, and widely recognized.

Users are encouraged to follow @NASAArtemis for Artemis updates on X, Facebook, and Instagram. Updates and information about the event will be shared on X via @NASA_Events.

How do I register?

Registration for this event opens April 7 and closes at noon EDT on April 10. Registration is for one person only (you) and is non-transferable. Each individual wishing to attend must register separately. Each application will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Can I register if I am not a U.S. citizen?

No, this event is open to only U.S citizens

When will I know if I am selected?

After registrations have been received and processed, an email with confirmation information and additional instructions will be sent to those selected. We expect to send the first notifications on Monday, April 13.

What are NASA Social credentials?

All NASA social applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Those chosen must prove through the registration process they meet specific engagement criteria.

What are the registration requirements?

Registration indicates your intent to travel to NASA Michoud and attend the one-day event in person. You are responsible for your own expenses for travel, accommodation, food, and other amenities.

The schedule of events and special guest appearances are subject to change without notice. NASA is not responsible for loss or damage incurred as a result of attending. NASA, moreover, is not responsible for loss or damage incurred if the event is canceled with limited or no notice. Please plan accordingly.

Michoud is a government facility. Those who are selected may need to complete additional steps to receive clearance to enter the secure areas.

IMPORTANT: Those without proper identification cannot be admitted.

For United States Citizens:

You will be required to present a REAL ID compliant identification or valid U.S. passport PLUS one of the following:

Acceptable documents to accompany federal or state identification:

U.S. Passport

Unexpired Employment Authorization Card (Form I-688A)

Unexpired Employment Authorization Document issued by DHS that contains a photograph (Form I-688B)

Driver’s license or ID card issued by a state or outlying possession of the United States provided it contains a photograph or information such as name, date of birth, gender, height, eye color, and address

ID card issued by federal, state or local government agencies or entities, provided it contains a photograph or information such as name, date of birth, gender, height, eye color and address

School ID card with a photograph

Voter’s Registration Card

Military Dependent’s ID Card

U.S. Military card or draft record

U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Card

Native American Tribal Document

U.S. Social Security Card issued by the Social Security Administration (other than a card stating it is not valid for employment)

Original or Certified copy of birth certificate issued by a state, county, municipal authority or outlying possessions of the United States bearing an official seal

U.S. Citizen ID Card (Form I-197)

ID Card for use of Resident Citizens of the United States (Form I-179)

Unexpired employment authorization document issued by DHS (other than those listed previously)

For Legal Resident Aliens:

Same items required of U. S. Citizens, and:

Permanent Resident Card or Alien Registration Receipt Card with photograph (Form I-551)

Unexpired Temporary Resident Card (Form I-688)

Certification of Birth Abroad issued by the Department of State (Form FS-545 or Form DS-1350)

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards.

All registrants must be at least 18 years old.

What if the rollout date changes?

Many different factors can cause a scheduled date change. NASA may adjust the date of the NASA Social accordingly to coincide with a new target rollout date, and will notify registrants of any changes via email.

If the event is postponed, attendees will be invited to attend at a later date. If the rollout is postponed beyond 72 hours, the NASA Social event may be canceled.

NASA Social attendees are responsible for any additional costs they incur related to any launch delay. We strongly encourage participants to make travel arrangements that are refundable and/or flexible.

What if I cannot come to Michoud Assembly Facility?

If you cannot come to NASA Michoud and attend in person, you should not register for the NASA Social. Join the conversation by following @NASAArtemis on X, Facebook, and Instagram,

If you cannot make this NASA Social, don’t worry; NASA is planning many other NASA Social events in the near future at various locations! Check for updates on NASA Socials.