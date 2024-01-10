Early Stage Innovations (ESI) 2023

Advancing Radiation-Hardened Photon Counting Sensor Technologies
- Karl Berggren
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Radiation hardness study of superconducting detectors and electronics
- Donald Figer
Rochester Institute of Technology
Advancing Radiation-Hardened CMOS Detectors for NASA Missions
Advancements in Predicting Plume-Surface Interaction Environments During Propulsive Landings
- Laura Villafane
Auburn University
Integrating Data-Driven and Physics-Based Models for Plume-Surface Interaction Predictions
- David Scarborough
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Physics-based Modeling and Tool Development for the Characterization and Uncertainty Quantification of Crater Formation and Ejecta Dynamics due to Plume-surface Interaction
Advancing the Performance of Refrigeration Systems Based on the Elastocaloric Effect
- Patrick Shamberger
Texas A&M University
Advancing Elastocaloric Refrigeration through Co-design of Materials and Systems
- Nenad Miljkovic
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Continuous Bending-mode Elastocaloric Composite Refrigeration System for Compact, Lightweight, High-Efficiency Cooling