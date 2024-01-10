Physics-based Modeling and Tool Development for the Characterization and Uncertainty Quantification of Crater Formation and Ejecta Dynamics due to Plume-surface Interaction

David Scarborough

Auburn University

Professor Scarborough will develop and implement tools to extract critical data from experimental measurements of plume surface interaction (PSI) to identify and classify dominant regimes, develop physics-based, semi-empirical models to predict the PSI phenomena, and quantify the uncertainties. The team will adapt and apply state-of-the-art image processing techniques such as edge detection, 3D-stereo reconstruction to extract the cratering dynamics, and particle tracking velocimetry to extract ejecta dynamics and use supervised Machine Learning algorithms to identify patterns. The models developed will establish a relationship between crater geometry and ejecta dynamics, including quantified uncertainties.

