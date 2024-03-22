Transparent Superconductors for Single-photon Detectors

Manuel Quevedo-Lopez

University Of Texas, Dallas

Current SNSPD’s use a thin, superconducting film to detect photons. These films are highly reflective and must be made very thin, on the order of a few nanometers, in order to allow light to interact with their entire thickness. This leads to numerous drawbacks including lower sensitivity and higher signal noise. Professor Lopez will work to develop a new generation of transparent superconducting films for SNSPD applications to overcome these performance limitations.

