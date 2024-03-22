Elastocaloric Refrigeration for Spaceflight Applications (ESRA)

Jun Cui

Iowa State University

ESI23 Cui Quadchart.pdf

Elastocaloric materials heat up when exposed to a mechanical force and cool down, removing the same amount of heat from their environment, when the force is removed. Professor Cui will use the recently established DFT/machine learning guided metals development methodology to unravel the complex relationships between compositions, crystal structures, phase transformation, and fatigue behavior of the elastocaloric materials. He will develop novel, new elastocaloric materials and use them as the basis of a high-performance refrigeration system for NASA exploration applications.

Back to ESI 2023