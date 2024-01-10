Advancing Elastocaloric Refrigeration through Co-design of Materials and Systems

Patrick Shamberger

Texas A&M University

Elastocaloric materials heat up or cool down when stress is applied to them or removed. The objective of this grant is to develop improved elastocaloric effect materials that are capable of performing more cooling work per cycle, more efficiently converting mechanical work to cooling work with minimal dissipation, and cycling at a faster rate. Professor Shamberger will use machine learning methods to design new elastocaloric materials, produce them, and characterize their performance. The group will then design and develop a full elastocaloric refrigerator architecture using their new materials to validate system level performance.

Back to ESI 2023