Suggested Searches

1 min read

Advancing Elastocaloric Refrigeration through Co-design of Materials and Systems

Loura Hall

Loura Hall

Jan 10, 2024
Article

Patrick Shamberger
Texas A&M University

Elastocaloric materials heat up or cool down when stress is applied to them or removed. The objective of this grant is to develop improved elastocaloric effect materials that are capable of performing more cooling work per cycle, more efficiently converting mechanical work to cooling work with minimal dissipation, and cycling at a faster rate. Professor Shamberger will use machine learning methods to design new elastocaloric materials, produce them, and characterize their performance. The group will then design and develop a full elastocaloric refrigerator architecture using their new materials to validate system level performance.

Back to ESI 2023

Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From STRG

Space Technology Mission Directorate

STMD Solicitations and Opportunities

Space Technology Research Grants

About STRG