Ames Exchange Lodging Info

On-Site Lodging at Ames
The Exchange at Ames operates a variety of lodging options, right on center.
If you’re visiting Ames for an extended period, you’ll need lodging that’s in the area, and affordable. This article will go over the lodging options that we have on-center.
Who May Stay?
Personnel in the following categories are considered eligible:
- APPEL course participants
- ARC college student program participants
- TDY visitors to NASA or other federal agencies on official orders
- Visiting university faculty, post-doctoral students (to NASA only)
- Visitors to ARC or other federal agency on-site contractors to conduct NASA or resident agency related business
- Active duty or reserve-on-active-duty military with orders
- ARC employees conducting business facilitated by overnight accommodation (e.g. ongoing experiment, major conference)
- ARC employees for their personal convenience
- NASA and military service retirees
- Accompanying family members of the above
- NRP Tenants and their guests (foreign nationals must be cleared through security prior to NRP and lodge access)
Making A Reservation
Please contact the front desk for all inquiries.
Business Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 4:00pm
Phone: (650) 604-8100
Email: info@nasalodge.com
Check-In: 3:00 PM (Contactless check-in is available after business hours.)
Check-Out: 11:00 AM
All reservations require an email address and a cell phone number. Credit card information is required prior to check-in by calling the front desk. Cancellations or changes must be done at least 24 hours prior to check-in via email at info@nasalodge.com or calling the front desk at (650) 604-8100. If you fail to cancel your reservation, you will be charged for one night’s stay.
Building 19 Premium King Room
- 24 Remodeled Modern Rooms
- Luxurious Restroom with Walk-in Shower & Towel Warmers
- Central A/C & Heating
- Spacious Closet Space
- Work Desk Space
- Mini Refrigerator with Freezer
- Flat Screen TV with Full DirecTV Access Including HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Etc.
- In-Room Safe
- Complimentary Coffee & Bottled Water
- Iron & Ironing Board
- Robust Power Outlets USB-A & USB-C
- Dimmable Lighting
- Keyless RFID Entry
- NASA-Connect Accessible
- Free Parking
- Complimentary Breakfast
Building 19- Standard Queen Room
- 20 Remodeled Queen Rooms
- A/C Window Unit
- Heater Unit
- Work Desk Space
- Private Bathroom
- Mini Refrigerator with freezer
- Flatscreen TV
- In-Room Safe
- Iron & Iron Board
- NASA-Connect Accessible
- Free Parking
- Complimentary Breakfast
Buildings 583 A & B Dorms
- Queen & Twin Size Bed Options
- Work Desk Space
- Private Restroom
- Microwave
- Refrigerator with Freezer (Size varies)
- Access Communal Kitchen
- NASA-Connect Accessible
- Flatscreen TV Available in Select Rooms