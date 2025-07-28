Ames Exchange Lodging Info

Kenny Contreras

On-Site Lodging at Ames

The Exchange at Ames operates a variety of lodging options, right on center.

If you’re visiting Ames for an extended period, you’ll need lodging that’s in the area, and affordable. This article will go over the lodging options that we have on-center.

Who May Stay?

Personnel in the following categories are considered eligible:

APPEL course participants

ARC college student program participants

TDY visitors to NASA or other federal agencies on official orders

Visiting university faculty, post-doctoral students (to NASA only)

Visitors to ARC or other federal agency on-site contractors to conduct NASA or resident agency related business

Active duty or reserve-on-active-duty military with orders

ARC employees conducting business facilitated by overnight accommodation (e.g. ongoing experiment, major conference)

ARC employees for their personal convenience

NASA and military service retirees

Accompanying family members of the above

NRP Tenants and their guests (foreign nationals must be cleared through security prior to NRP and lodge access)

Making A Reservation

Please contact the front desk for all inquiries.

Business Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 4:00pm

Phone: (650) 604-8100

Email: info@nasalodge.com

Check-In: 3:00 PM (Contactless check-in is available after business hours.)

Check-Out: 11:00 AM

All reservations require an email address and a cell phone number. Credit card information is required prior to check-in by calling the front desk. Cancellations or changes must be done at least 24 hours prior to check-in via email at info@nasalodge.com or calling the front desk at (650) 604-8100. If you fail to cancel your reservation, you will be charged for one night’s stay.

Building 19 Premium King Room

24 Remodeled Modern Rooms

Luxurious Restroom with Walk-in Shower & Towel Warmers

Central A/C & Heating

Spacious Closet Space

Work Desk Space

Mini Refrigerator with Freezer

Flat Screen TV with Full DirecTV Access Including HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Etc.

In-Room Safe

Complimentary Coffee & Bottled Water

Iron & Ironing Board

Robust Power Outlets USB-A & USB-C

Dimmable Lighting

Keyless RFID Entry

NASA-Connect Accessible

Free Parking

Complimentary Breakfast

Building 19- Standard Queen Room

20 Remodeled Queen Rooms

A/C Window Unit

Heater Unit

Work Desk Space

Private Bathroom

Mini Refrigerator with freezer

Flatscreen TV

In-Room Safe

Iron & Iron Board

NASA-Connect Accessible

Free Parking

Complimentary Breakfast

Buildings 583 A & B Dorms