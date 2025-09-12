The Drag Prediction Workshop series is an extensive international effort to improve transonic aerodynamic predictions. This long-running collaborative effort seeks to mobilize the international aerospace community to improve the computational methods and tools to predict transonic aircraft performance, particularly drag.

More details on the workshop can be found at the workshop website: https://www.aiaa-dpw.org

NASA has a storied history with the workshop series from DPW-I (hosted in 2001) through the upcoming DPW-8, held in concert with Aeroelastic Prediction Workshop 4. In addition to code and methods improvements, the series also resulted in the NASA/Boeing Common Research Model (https://commonresearchmodel.larc.nasa.gov/), an open-access, commercially-relevant aircraft geometry. This geometry has been extensively tested in many facilities throughout the world and been the subject of multiple workshop series.

NASA’s contributions to the upcoming DPW-8 and subsequent work will be highlighted on this page.