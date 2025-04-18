Early Career Faculty 2024

Transformational Advanced Energetic Propulsion
- Omid Beik
Colorado School of Mines
Development of a MW-Scale High-Voltage Multiphase Dual-Rotor Generator and Rectifier for a PMAD in an NEP System
- Ognjen Ilic
University of Minnesota
Concept Demonstration of Directed Energy Propulsion with Metasurface Lightsails
- Kenshiro Oguri
Purdue University
Origami-inspired Diffractive Sail for Directed Energy Propulsion
- Thomas Underwood
University of Texas, Austin
Stabilized Z-Pinch Fusion Driven Electromagnetic Propulsion
Power Systems to Enable Small System Operations in Permanently Shadowed Lunar Regions
- Manan Arya
Stanford University
Lightweight Deployable Solar Reflectors
- Jessica Boles
University of California, Berkeley
Piezoelectric-Based Power Conversion for Lunar Surface Systems
- Christopher McGuirk
Colorado School of Mines
Power on the Dark Side: Stimulus-Responsive Adsorbents for Low-Energy Controlled Storage and Delivery of Low Boiling Fuels to Mobile Assets in Permanently Shaded Regions
- Shuolong Yang
University of Chicago
Developing Oxychalcogenide Membranes for Superconducting Power Transmission