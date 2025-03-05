Suggested Searches

Novel Recuperator Design for Cryogenic Fluid Management System

Sarah Douglas

Mar 05, 2025
Cryocoolers are essential systems in many space exploration missions to maintain propellants at cryogenic temperatures. Cryogenic recuperators are a key component of these cryocoolers and dictate the performance of the system. NASA is seeking to reduce the cost and increase the performance of cryogenic recuperators (also called Heat Exchangers) by utilizing Additive Manufacturing (AM) technologies.

Award: $7,000 in total prizes

Open Date: March 5, 2025

Close Date: May 2, 2025

For more information, visit: https://grabcad.com/challenges/novel-recuperator-design-for-cryogenic-fluid-management-system