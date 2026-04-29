CEQ Permitting Innovators Program Call for Solutions

The White House is seen before sunrise ahead of the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn in Washington D.C., on April 6, 2026. Photo Credit: (NASA/Crystal R. Hines) NASA, Crystal R. Hines

NASA’s Center of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation (CoECI) assists in the use of crowdsourcing across the federal government. CoECI’s NASA Tournament Lab offers the contract capability to run external crowdsourced challenges on behalf of NASA and other agencies.

The Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), within the Executive Office of the President established by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in 1970, consults and coordinates with federal agencies, providing guidance on the implementation of NEPA to ensure timely environmental review and permitting processes across the Federal government

Technology solutions could accelerate and modernize environmental review and permitting by connecting data, systems, and processes — enhancing collaboration between agencies and the American public. As part of CEQ’s mandate to ensure timely environmental review across the federal government, CEQ and partner agencies have identified technology gaps outlined in the Permitting Technology Action Plan. However, meeting the bold goals and timeline set by the presidential memorandum will require deeper collaboration among industry and government.

CEQ’s Permitting Innovation Center invites participants to the Permitting Innovators program to share tech solutions that will accelerate and modernize federal environmental review and permitting. CEQ will evaluate eligible submissions and invite a select group of applicants to participate in the inaugural Permitting Innovators Expo in July, where they will demo solutions to federal agency staff and the broader environmental review and permitting community. Top solutions will also be featured in the Permitting Innovators Solutions Catalog.

Open date: April 28, 2026

Submission deadline: June 2, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET

For more information, visit: https://www.permittinginnovators.com/