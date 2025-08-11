Juliana Barajas: Supporting NASA’s Mission, One Task at a Time 

As an administrative assistant in the Safety and Mission Assurance Office at NASA’s White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Juliana Barajas approaches her work with one clear mission: to help others succeed.

Juliana Barajas stands in front of the Super Guppy at the El Paso Forwarding Operations Location (EPFOL) in El Paso, Texas.

Being courteous, helpful, resourceful, and always willing to learn new things is what led me to NASA. Juliana Barajas Administrative Assistant

For over two decades, she has supported NASA’s mission with a career grounded in service, perseverance, and gratitude. Whether coordinating tasks, solving problems, or lending a listening ear, Barajas plays a vital role in helping her team maintain safety and excellence.

“When I was young, I never imagined working at NASA,” said Barajas “I dreamed of studying mechanical engineering but never got the opportunity.”

Instead, she pursued a degree in computer secretarial studies. “I am grateful for the opportunity to prove I could do just about any job given to me,” she said.

Juliana Barajas received a Secretarial Excellence Award in 2009 at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

In 2009, Barajas earned the Secretarial Excellence Award, a recognition she calls a highlight of her career. But for Barajas, pride is not reserved for big moments alone. “I take pride in everything I do every day,” she said. “If I can help those around me succeed, then I have fulfilled my duty.”

Her career has also taught her invaluable personal lessons. “I’ve learned to be a good listener and to be myself,” she said. “I’ve also learned to be resourceful and to not give up. I am grateful for having wonderful people around me who don’t look down on me when I reach out for answers.”

Juliana Barajas (far right) and her colleagues at NASA’s White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

As NASA continues preparing for future lunar missions, Barajas hopes to pass on courage, resilience, and the determination to persevere through challenges. She encourages the next generation to ask for help when needed and to speak up when it matters most.

“I love my job and would like to continue supporting my NASA family as long as I am able,” she said. “And I promise to keep being the person I am.”