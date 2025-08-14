NASA’s Stennis Space Center Employees Receive NASA Honor Awards

NASA Honor Award recipients are shown with their award plaques, alongside NASA Stennis Space Center Director John Bailey and Deputy Director Christine Powell, following the ceremony at NASA Stennis on Aug. 13. Pictured (left to right) is Andrew Bracey, Briou Bourgeois, Jared Grover, Robert Simmers, Robert Williams, Richard Wear, Tom Stanley, Alison Dardar, Marvin Horne, Cary Tolman, Tim Pierce, Rebecca Mataya, Bailey, Powell, Gina Ladner, and Brittany Bouche. NASA/Danny Nowlin NASA Stennis Space Center Director John Bailey speaks to employees during the NASA Honor Awards ceremony at NASA Stennis on Aug. 13. NASA/Danny Nowlin

NASA Stennis Space Center Director John Bailey and Deputy Director Christine Powell presented NASA Honor Awards to employees during an onsite ceremony Aug. 13.

One NASA Stennis employee received NASA’s Outstanding Leadership Medal. The medal is awarded to government employees for notable leadership accomplishments that have significantly influenced the NASA mission.

Marvin Horne of Fulton, Maryland, received the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal for his work in the Office of Procurement that has resulted in significant cost savings for the agency. Among his accomplishments, Horne designed, implemented, and led an integrated contract management office between NASA Stennis, NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The office transformed facility services from independent models to a shared model. The innovative solution was the first joint contract management office at NASA Stennis comprised of procurement, finance, and technical personnel designed to implement effective and efficient business processes. Horne currently serves as the NASA acting administrator for procurement.

Three NASA Stennis employees received NASA’s Exceptional Service Medal. The medal is awarded to government employees for sustained performance that embodies multiple contributions to NASA projects, programs, or initiatives.

Jared Grover of Diamondhead, Mississippi, received the NASA Exceptional Service Medal for his contributions to the success of the NASA Stennis E Test Complex through his dedication and technical expertise. As a NASA mechanical operations engineer, he has led various testing and facility preparation efforts, worked with challenging propellants, and trained new personnel. His work has supported numerous NASA and commercial aerospace projects Grover is also active in community outreach, promoting NASA’s mission and inspiring future engineers.

Tim Pierce of Long Beach, Mississippi, received the NASA Exceptional Service Medal following 26 years with NASA and 41 years working at NASA Stennis as a contractor and civil servant in the Center Operations Directorate. Through Pierce’s contributions, NASA Stennis became a leader in drafting agreements with external agencies, streamlining administrative procedures, and enhancing partnerships. In one notable instance, he led efforts to collaborate with county officials on a sewer treatment project that will save costs and optimize underused infrastructure. Pierce retired from NASA in January 2025.

Barry Robinson of Slidell, Louisiana, received the NASA Exceptional Service Medal in absentia for service to the nation’s space program and achievement across multiple propulsion test programs and projects. Robinson joined NASA in 1994 and worked on the space shuttle main engine test project, eventually becoming a test operations consultant. Over the years, Robinson held various roles, including chief of the NASA Stennis Mechanical Engineering Branch and project manager for projects supporting NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket for Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. Robinson retired from NASA in December 2024.

One NASA Stennis employee received NASA’s Exceptional Engineering Achievement Medal. The medal is awarded to both government and non-government individuals for exceptional engineering contributions toward achievement of NASA’s mission.

Richard Wear of Slidell, Louisiana, received the NASA Exceptional Engineering Achievement Medal for his contributions to the NASA Stennis Engineering and Test Directorate. Wear serves as the subject matter expert in thermal and fluid systems analysis. In that role, he has greatly contributed to facilitating the use of liquid natural gas propellant in testing onsite, including by developing a Cryogenics in Propulsion Testing training course to support future test projects and programs. His contributions have significantly enhanced NASA’s support for commercial partners at NASA Stennis.

Eight NASA Stennis employees received NASA’s Exceptional Achievement Medal. This medal is awarded to any government employee for a significant specific achievement or substantial improvement in operations, efficiency, service, financial savings, science, or technology which contributes to the mission of NASA.

Leslie Anderson of Picayune, Mississippi, received the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal in absentia for leadership and customer service as the lead accountant in the Office of the Chief Financial Officer at NASA Stennis. Anderson has successfully managed critical financial activities with technical expertise, project management, and strong customer service skills. Her efforts help maintain federal partnerships worth approximately $70 million annually and contribute to the success of NASA Stennis, demonstrating NASA’s core values of integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion.

Alison Dardar of Diamondhead, Mississippi, received the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal for innovation in improving financial and technical processes associated with the $1 billion-plus consolidated operations and maintenance contract for NASA Stennis and NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. As senior budget analyst in the NASA Stennis Office of the Chief Financial Officer, Dardar led in identifying and addressing key reporting and accounting issues related to the contract. Her innovations resulted in a 55% improvement in cost reporting accuracy and $20 million in savings to the contract.

Gina Ladner of Diamondhead, Mississippi, received the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal for management, problem solving, and leadership during a year-long detail as chief of the NASA Stennis Facilities Services Division. During the year, Ladner led the division team through numerous changes and tackled unexpected challenges, including a severe weather event that featured confirmed tornados onsite and a contractor work stoppage activity, to ensure ongoing site operations. She also led in numerous infrastructure investments, including repairs to roadways, fire systems, and communications equipment.

Rebecca Mataya of Carriere, Mississippi, received the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal for service as a budget analyst in the NASA Stennis Office of the Chief Financial Officer in improving processes and operations. As an analyst on the procurement development team for a new operations, services, and infrastructure contract, Mataya identified creative methods to increase cost savings and maximize facility projects. She also has helped secure over $408 million for facility improvements, enhancing water systems, power generation, and more.

Tom Stanley of Biloxi, Mississippi, received the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal for contributions to improve NASA’s technology transfer process. As the NASA Stennis technology transfer officer, he developed a tool to standardize and automate evaluation of software usage agreements, reducing costs by 10 times and evaluation time by 75%. The changes led to record numbers of agreements awarded. Stanley also created a tool for contract closeouts, which has contributed to cost savings for the agency.

Cary Tolman of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, received the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal for work in the NASA Office of the General Counsel. Beyond her role as procurement attorney, Tolman established a software and management audit review team to provide consistent and timely legal advice on software licenses and terms. Tolman’s work has helped NASA save $85 million and simplified legal support for software issues while reducing cybersecurity and financial risk.

Casey Wheeler of Gulfport, Mississippi, received the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal for leadership and innovation in replacing the high pressure water industrial water system that supports crucial testing facilities at NASA Stennis. As project manager in the NASA Stennis Center Operations Directorate, Wheeler showcased his planning and coordination skills by completing the complex project without delaying rocket engine testing. His work restored the system to full design pressure in an area that directly supports NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket through RS-25 engine testing, and other critical projects.

Dale Woolridge of Slidell, Louisiana, received the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal in absentia for contributions as project manager in the NASA Stennis Center Operations Directorate. Woolridge successfully led multiple construction projects, completing them on time and within budget. One notable project was the refurbishment of the miter gates at NASA Stennis’ navigational lock, which supports NASA’s rocket engine testing operations. The team completed the refurbishment ahead of schedule and within budget, ensuring minimal disruption to NASA operations.

Four NASA Stennis employees received NASA’s Early Career Achievement Medal. The medal is awarded to government employees for unusual and significant performance during the first 10 years of an individual’s career in support of the agency.

Briou Bourgeois of Pass Christian, Mississippi, received the NASA Early Career Achievement for his contributions in the NASA Stennis Engineering and Test Directorate. Bourgeois joined NASA in 2017 and has worked on various projects, including the SLS (Space Launch System) core stage Green Run test series and RS-25 engine testing for Artemis missions. Bourgeois played a key role in modifying the liquid oxygen tanking process during the SLS core stage series. He has since become test director in the NASA Stennis E Test Complex and a leader in commercial test projects at NASA Stennis.

Brandon Ladner of Poplarville, Mississippi, received the NASA Early Career Achievement Medal for contributions to the Exploration Upper Stage Test Project on the Thad Cochran Test Stand at NASA Stennis. As the NASA lead mechanical design engineer for the project, Ladner has significantly contributed to the design and build-up of the B-2 position of the Thad Cochran Test Stand in preparation for Green Run testing of the new SLS (Space Launch System) upper stage. He has led in completion of numerous large design packages and provided valuable engineering oversight to improve construction schedule.

Robert Simmers of Slidell, Louisiana, received the NASA Early Career Achievement for his expertise and versatility since joining NASA in 2015 as a member of the NASA Stennis Safety and Mission Assurance Directorate team. He serves as the safety point of contact for the Thad Cochran Test Stand (B-2). In that role, he supported all operations during Green Run testing of NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) core stage. Simmers also has supported safety audits at various NASA centers. In 2020, he became the NASA Stennis explosive safety officer responsible for explosive safety and compliance.

Robert Williams of Gulfport, Mississippi, received the NASA Early Career Achievement for his work in the NASA Stennis Engineering and Test Directorate. Williams has worked with NASA for eight years, serving as a lead mechanical design engineer for several commercial test projects. Williams is recognized as a subject matter expert in structural systems and has contributed to various NASA Stennis projects, providing technical and modeling expertise.

Two NASA Stennis employees received NASA’s Silver Achievement Medal. The medal is awarded to any government or non-government employee for a stellar achievement that supports one or more of NASA’s core values, when it is deemed to be extraordinarily important and appropriate to recognize such achievement in a timely and personalized manner.

Brittany Bouche of Slidell, Louisiana, received the NASA Silver Achievement Medal for contributions in the NASA Stennis Center Operations Directorate. Bouche has held multiple key roles in the Facilities Services Division, including acting deputy, maintenance and operations lead, and project manager for several construction projects. She has successfully led various design and construction projects, completing them on time and within budget. These include a $9.1 million sewage system and treatment repair project, successfully completed with minimal service impact.

Andrew Bracey of Picayune, Mississippi, received the NASA Silver Achievement Medal for contributions as a NASA electrical design engineer at NASA Stennis. He has provided critical design support for work related to Green Run testing of the new SLS (Space Launch System) exploration upper stage. Bracey also has been crucial to the NASA Stennis vision of supporting commercial aerospace testing, leading preliminary design reviews for multiple projects onsite.