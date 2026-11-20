Stephen Rawls, second from right with guest, receives the Center Director’s Excellence Award during the Honor Awards ceremony on Nov. 18 at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. Presenting the awards were Jeremy Parsons, NASA’s Artemis program manager, left, and Christine Powell, NASA Stennis center director, right. NASA/Danny Nowlin Bradley Tyree, center, receives the Engineering Excellence Award during the Honor Awards ceremony on Nov. 18 at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. Presenting the awards were Jeremy Parsons, NASA’s Artemis program manager, left, and Christine Powell, NASA Stennis center director, right. NASA/Danny Nowlin Anna Lizana, second from right with guest, receives the Excellence in Customer Service Award during the Honor Awards ceremony on Nov. 18 at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. Presenting the awards were Jeremy Parsons, NASA’s Artemis program manager, left, and Christine Powell, NASA Stennis center director, right. NASA/Danny Nowlin Daniel Jones, center, receives the Excellence in Innovation Award during the Honor Awards ceremony on Nov. 18 at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. Presenting the awards were Jeremy Parsons, NASA’s Artemis program manager, left, and Christine Powell, NASA Stennis center director, right. NASA/Danny Nowlin Peyton Pinson, center, receives the Leadership Excellence Award during the Honor Awards ceremony on Nov. 18 at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. Presenting the awards were Jeremy Parsons, NASA’s Artemis program manager, left, and Christine Powell, NASA Stennis center director, right. NASA/Danny Nowlin Joseph Schuyler, center, receives the J. Harry Guin Leadership Award during the Honor Awards ceremony on Nov. 18 at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. Presenting the awards were Jeremy Parsons, NASA’s Artemis program manager, left, and Christine Powell, NASA Stennis center director, right. NASA/Danny Nowlin Michael McDaniel, center, receives the Roy S. Estess Service Leadership Award during the Honor Awards ceremony on Nov. 18 at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. Presenting the awards were Jeremy Parsons, NASA’s Artemis program manager, left, and Christine Powell, NASA Stennis center director, right. NASA/Danny Nowlin Amer Arshad, second from right with guests, receives the Space Flight Awareness Trailblazer Award during the Honor Awards ceremony on Nov. 18 at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. Presenting the awards were Jeremy Parsons, NASA’s Artemis program manager, left, and Christine Powell, NASA Stennis center director, right. NASA/Danny Nowlin Claire O’Shaughnessy, center, receives the Space Flight Awareness Trailblazer Award during the Honor Awards ceremony on Nov. 18 at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. Presenting the awards were Jeremy Parsons, NASA’s Artemis program manager, left, and Christine Powell, NASA Stennis center director, right. NASA/Danny Nowlin Members of the Liquid Oxygen/Liquid Methane Assessment, Confined by Missile Test Team are pictured with the Space Flight Awareness Team Award during the Honor Awards ceremony on Nov. 18 at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. Presenting the awards were Jeremy Parsons, NASA’s Artemis program manager, left, and Christine Powell, NASA Stennis center director, right. NASA/Danny Nowlin

Employees contributing to NASA’s mission at the agency’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, were recognized during the center’s Honor Awards ceremony on Nov. 18.

Presenting the awards were Christine Powell, NASA Stennis center director, and Jeremy Parsons, the agency’s Artemis program manager responsible for management and oversight of NASA’s initiative to return humans to the Moon.

Stephen Rawls of Carriere, Mississippi, received the Center Director’s Excellence Award for exceptional leadership and technical excellence in advancing NASA Stennis propulsion testing capabilities for critical NASA and commercial programs.

Bradley Tyree of Carriere, Mississippi, received the Engineering Excellence Award for engineering excellence and contributions to the successful testing of the Liquid Oxygen/Liquid Methane Assessment Confined by Missile Program.

Anna Lizana of Diamondhead, Mississippi, received the Excellence in Customer Service Award for exceptional environmental compliance support that advanced commercial partnerships, streamlined agency processes, and reduced regulatory risk.

Daniel Jones of Huntsville, Alabama, received the Excellence in Innovation Award for the invention of the Hydrocarbon Propellants Enabling Reproduction of Flows in Rocket Engines, a system for low-cost aerodynamic data acquisition.

Peyton Pinson of Carriere, Mississippi, received the Leadership Excellence Award for exceptional leadership as E-1 test director, providing steady guidance and strengthening team cohesion throughout a demanding and high-tempo year of propulsion testing.

Joseph Schuyler of Pass Christian, Mississippi, received the J. Harry Guin Leadership Award for transformative leadership that advanced NASA Stennis propulsion testing capability and strengthened its role as the agency’s Center of Excellence in Propulsion Testing.

Michael McDaniel of Slidell, Louisiana, received the Roy S. Estess Service Leadership Award for exceptional partnership, sustained leadership, and an unwavering commitment to his community as the general manager of L3Harris Technologies at NASA Stennis that embodies the legacy of the late center director.

Amer Arshad of Diamondhead, Mississippi, received the Space Flight Awareness Trailblazer Award for innovative leadership, system stewardship, and collaborative solutions that have strengthened NASA’s mission through improved reliability, insight, and efficiency.

Claire O’Shaughnessy of Mandeville, Louisiana, received the Space Flight Awareness Trailblazer Award for innovative leadership and collaborative drive that strengthened the center’s mission by advancing critical facility capabilities for the agency’s Artemis program.

In addition to individual awards, the Liquid Oxygen/Liquid Methane Assessment, Confined by Missile Test Team received the Space Flight Awareness Team Award for exceptional technical achievement in executing a test series that has provided mission critical safety data for the future of human spaceflight. Briou Bourgeois accepted the award on behalf of the team, which included: Chase Aubry, Brandon Carver, Jack Conley, James Connell, Armando Delgado, Mateo Ferreira, Pau Fuller, Mark Hancock, Steven Helmstetter, Paula Hensarling, Jason Hopper, Chase Lemaire, Addison Mitchell, Randall Pigott, Stephen Rawls, Skip Roberts, Mark Robinson, Luke Roger, Matthew Sappington, Robert Simmers, Jason Richard, Bradley Tyree, Richard Wear, and Robert Williams.

The ceremony also honored employees who reached significant milestone anniversaries in their civil service careers. Employees with 40 years of service were Curtis Armstrong, Jason Edge, and Kevin Power. Employees with 35 years of service were Michael Brashear, Reginald Ellis II, Arlen Griffey, Bradley Messer, Christine Powell, and Michael Rewis. Skip Roberts was recognized for 30 years of service. Employees with 25 years of service were Gregory Carmouche, Thomas Carroll, Craig Chandler, Jorge Figueroa, Jared Grover, Melissa Huggins, Scott Jensen, Jeffrey Lott, Christopher Mulkey, Richard Rauch, Ryan Roberts, Karen Seals, Joseph Schuyler, Peterve Tran, and Maury Vander.