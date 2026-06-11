NASA’s Career Technical Education Day Highlights Technical Careers

Students participate in a hands-on robotics demonstration during Career Technical Education Day at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. NASA/Mark Knopp

At NASA, remaining a global leader in exploration and innovation includes having a skilled

and dedicated workforce. Technicians play a critical role in advancing the agency’s

research and missions, applying hands-on expertise across engineering, fabrication,

electronics, and countless other technical fields.

To help cultivate the next generation of technical talent, NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement

hosted Career Technical Education Day recently at NASA’s Langley Research Center in

Hampton, Virginia. One hundred high school and community college students from Virginia

and North Carolina attended, eager to explore the technical career paths that help drive

NASA’s work.

“Many students picture NASA as only astronauts or engineers and therefore never consider

a career at NASA to be within their reach,” said Bonnie Murray, lead for the Office of STEM

Engagement at NASA Langley. “Bringing students from local career and technical

education programs to Langley allows them the opportunity to see technicians at work,

hear the pathways those technicians followed, and understand how the skills they are

developing in their related classes have a place in the NASA workforce.”

The event opened with remarks from NASA Langley’s Steve Gayle, who traced his path from

an engineering technician co-op in the center’s Fabrication Division and a graduate of

Langley’s Engineering Technician Apprentice Program to his current role as acting

associate director. Gayle encouraged students to embrace challenges, think critically, stay

curious, and create their own opportunities as they pursue their career goals.

“We need young, bright minds,” Gayle said. “At NASA, we rely on skilled hands-on

professionals — technicians who operate our wind tunnels, apply their skills in our

fabrication shops, and use their electronics knowledge to design, test, and build critical

systems.”

Students visit NASA Langley Research Center’s model shop during Career Technical Education Day to learn about the materials and techniques technicians use to build model aircraft and spacecraft. NASA/Ryan Hill

Throughout the day, students toured several of Langley’s world-class facilities, including

the historic Landing and Impact Research Facility and one of the center’s wind tunnels. At

each stop, they received a behind-the-scenes look at the spaces where NASA technicians

build, test, and refine the tools and technologies that support the agency’s missions. The

technicians spoke with students about their work, their career paths, and the skills needed

to excel in technical roles.

Hands-on demonstrations and interactive activities lead by NASA technicians and

aerospace industry partners helped students connect their classroom experience with

real-world applications. Whether observing fabrication techniques, seeing instrumentation

up close, or engaging with engineering demonstrations, participants experienced how

STEM and technical skills directly translate into meaningful careers.

“Through events such as this, NASA seeks to prepare students for aerospace careers

through experiences and investments that strengthen research capacity, build technical

expertise, and expand reach in alignment with agency missions and needs,” Murray said.

The event ended with a career panel moderated by NASA astronaut Joe Acaba, associate

director of mission and strategy at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and former

math and science teacher. The panel featured four Langley technician apprentices who

shared insights into their roles and the value of strong foundational skills in technical

fields.

Wyatt Healy, mechanical engineering technician apprentice at NASA’s Langley Research Center, answers questions during a career panel featuring NASA Langley technician apprentices during Career Technical Education Day. NASA/Ryan Hill

“A basic grasp of how software, systems, and even everyday items function goes a long way

as you progress in your technician journey,” said Wyatt Healy, mechanical engineering

technician apprentice at NASA Langley. “When you have those fundamentals down,

learning the more advanced concepts becomes much easier. It doesn’t happen overnight,

but with a strong foundation, the sky is the limit.”

By connecting students with NASA professionals, facilities, and hands-on experiences, the

event showcased a broad range of opportunities available in technical careers. It also

underscored NASA’s commitment to building a strong, skilled workforce equipped to

support the agency’s mission and tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

For more information about opportunities to connect students with NASA’s mission, work, and people, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/learning-resources

Brittny McGraw

NASA Langley Research Center