Station Nation: Aaron Rose, Cold Stowage Mission Manager  

As a member of the Crew and Thermal Systems Division, Aaron Rose supports critical cargo resupply missions to the International Space Station. In this role, he works with payload developers to safely transport temperature-controlled science experiments to and from station with portable coolers, freezers, and refrigerators.

For the full flight cycle, Rose and his team members ensure all cold stowage hardware, operations, and personnel are coordinated to ensure science experiments are handled safely and securely – all the way from launch to landing. These experiments are vital to unlocking discoveries that are not possible on Earth, improving life on our home planet and helping pave the way for the return to the Moon and future journeys to Mars.

Read on to learn about Rose’s career with NASA and more!

Aaron Rose in the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida during the build of the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket for Artemis I. Aaron Rose

Where are you from?

I’m from Canton, Ohio (Home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame)

How long have you been working for NASA?

I have been working at Johnson Space Center for 18 years.

What was your path to NASA?

I started as a co-op with Jacobs Engineering in 2008 while attending The Ohio State University. In 2007, retired NASA astronaut Nancy Currie gave a talk at my school and she shared that there were opportunities for students to work at Johnson as a co-op or intern. Upon hearing this, I reached out to her, and she helped me apply to a co-op program. I was accepted and went on to complete several co-op semesters. After graduating with an undergraduate degree in industrial and systems engineering, I joined Jacobs Engineering as a full-time team member and moved to Houston to be a test engineer on a new docking system.

How would you describe your job to family or friends that may not be familiar with NASA?

I work on a team that specializes in temperature-controlled transportation. We receive domestic and international science experiments and pack them into coolers, freezers, or refrigerators. We also make sure those items are correctly installed into the spacecraft and work as expected. After splashdown, we receive the science samples and return them to the researchers as soon as possible. I also have some sway in what ice cream we launch and provide for the crew!

Aaron Rose and his colleague Jessie Jackson pictured with a Falcon 9 rocket at SpaceX in Hawthorne, California. Aaron Rose

What advice would you give to young individuals aspiring to work in the space industry or at NASA?

Don't be afraid to expand your network. It always helps to meet new people and make connections. Aaron rose Cold Stowage Mission Manager

You never know who you might meet that could recommend you for an open position. It definitely worked for me!

Also, don’t give up on engineering if you struggle with higher level mathematics. There are a lot of engineering positions that don’t require frequent use of differential equations, linear algebra, etc. You can still work at NASA with other strengths.

Is there a space figure you’ve looked up to or someone that inspires you?

Retired NASA astronaut Stephen Robinson inspired me to follow my dreams and encouraged me to work at Johnson full time after I graduated from college. I had the pleasure of having lunch with Stephen, where he shared his journey to becoming an astronaut and it resonated with me. After talking to him, I was even more motivated to finish my degree and get back to Houston. There were so many fun and interesting experiences waiting for me that I couldn’t miss!

What is your favorite NASA memory or the most meaningful project you’ve worked on during your time with NASA?

It is a pleasure knowing that my job is directly playing a role in the purpose of the International Space Station. Aaron rose Cold Stowage Mission Manager

The first SpaceX mission I supported was NASA’s SpaceX CRS-3 return. I had recently joined the Cold Stowage Team and was still learning the ropes when I was selected to travel to Long Beach, California, and help the team. It was such a thrill to work out of a cargo airplane while handling science experiments that had just returned from space.

Another favorite memory is watching the movie “Apollo 13” in the historic Mission Control Center. It was so surreal to sit at a workstation where the actual events of Apollo 13 occurred while watching the movie. It felt like I was transported back to April 1970, and I was in the movie. The space nerd in me was ecstatic!

What do you love sharing about station?

I like to talk about cargo resupply missions. People genuinely want to know what work is being done on the space station and how we utilize microgravity to develop new technology and fight diseases. I usually share about the different science experiments we fly and explain the steps it takes to safely transport delicate equipment and samples to and from station.

Aaron and Nicole Rose support a NASA outreach event in Houston. Aaron Rose

November 2, 2025, marked 25 years of continuous human presence. What does this milestone mean to you?

It stands as a testament to what we can achieve when working together. Building and maintaining the space station takes thousands of people working together to unlock the mysteries of the universe. Aaron rose Cold Stowage Mission Manager

I’m excited for the future of our industry and can’t wait to see how we continue to raise the bar to achieve NASA’s ambitious goals for deep space exploration. Ad astra!

If you could have dinner with any astronaut, past or present, who would it be?

I would have dinner with former NASA astronaut and fellow Ohioan Neil Armstrong. I met him once and I’d love to ask him some more questions.

Do you have a favorite space-related memory or moment that stands out to you?

Either watching the movie “IMAX: Hubble 3D” with a big group of fellow co-ops at the Houston Museum of Natural Science or seeing my first up-close space shuttle launch.

One summer as a co-op, I tested and certified the IMAX camera equipment that was used by the crew of STS-125 to film part of this movie. It was wonderful to see the final product of my efforts on the big screen.

In 2010, my friend and I drove through the night from Ohio to Florida to see the launch of STS-130 and it was well worth it. This was an especially meaningful launch because it was one of the final shuttle missions, the amazing cupola was on board, and I knew retired astronaut Stephen Robinson, who was a mission specialist for STS-130.

What are some of the key projects you have worked on during your time at NASA? What have been your favorite?

I’ve had the privilege of working on several key projects at NASA, including:

– “IMAX: Hubble 3D”

– The potable water dispenser

– Cold stowage

My favorite focus has been cold stowage. It has given me the chance to support multiple SpaceX, Axiom, and Northrup Grumman missions every year. Through my work in cold stowage, I’ve seen many rocket launches, frequently handled space-flown hardware, and directly contributed to the success of over 50 flights to station. I’ve also cultivated life-long friendships and developed a meaningful career supporting NASA’s core mission.

What are your hobbies/things you enjoy doing outside of work?

I enjoy weightlifting, playing video games, traveling around the world, engaging in car culture, attending comedy shows, and watching movies.

Aaron Rose and his Fiat 124 Spider Abarth soaking up some rays. Aaron Rose

Day launch or night launch?

Night!

Favorite space movie?

“Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back”

NASA Worm or Meatball logo?

Worm!

NASA and its partners have supported humans continuously living and working in space since November 2000. After 25 years of continuous human presence, the space station remains a training and proving ground for the future of commercial space stations, deep space missions, enabling NASA’s Artemis campaign, lunar exploration, and future Mars missions.

Every day, we are conducting exciting research aboard our orbiting laboratory that will help us explore farther into space and bring benefits back to people on Earth. You can keep up with the latest news, videos, and pictures about space station science on the Station Research & Technology news page. It is a curated hub of space station research digital media from Johnson and other centers and space agencies.

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