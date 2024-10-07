Mark Sonoda: Leading NASA’s Path to the Commercialization of Space

With over 34 years of experience in human spaceflight, Mark Sonoda has witnessed some of NASA’s most pivotal moments, from the startup of the International Space Station to the retirement of the space shuttle. As the acting associate program manager for the Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program (CLDP), he is set to help guide NASA through another monumental period: the commercialization of space.

Official portrait of Mark Sonoda. NASA/Bill Stafford

Sonoda’s new role grants extraordinary opportunities to shape the future of human spaceflight. While NASA has maintained a leading presence in low Earth orbit since 1961, Sonoda shared how CLDP is “working to establish commercial low Earth orbit destinations owned and operated by private companies, where NASA is just one of many customers. This shift will open doors to even more advancements and benefits for humanity.”

Sonoda plans to leverage his decades of experience to support the growth of CLDP as it moves from early planning stages into a more operational phase. Specifically, he will apply his expertise in systems engineering and leadership to helping certify commercial destinations in low Earth orbit. One of his priorities is ensuring that the program team is set up for success with the right personnel, infrastructure, and resources to be successful as it grows.

Mark Sonoda visits the Lincoln Memorial during a trip to Washington, DC.

Sonoda’s NASA experience has offered him many valuable lessons, the most important of which is the power of teamwork. He recalls a time when, as a station training lead, he realized that even the most well-prepared plans benefit from team collaboration. “A good team will always be stronger than an individual,” he shared, noting that the strength of NASA lies in its collective effort.

Looking ahead, Sonoda anticipates exciting opportunities to foster commercial partnerships. He is particularly optimistic that increased access to space for private companies and individuals will cultivate new innovations and public interest in space exploration. At the same time, he acknowledges that NASA must adapt to its new role in low Earth orbit, transitioning from being the primary driver of exploration to becoming one of many customers in a thriving commercial ecosystem.

Mark Sonoda is with his family.

For the Artemis Generation, Sonoda hopes to pass on a legacy of inspiration and resilience. “I hope to leave behind a future where challenges are seen not as barriers, but as opportunities to make the world a better place.”