Lydia Rodriguez Builds a Career of Service and Support at NASA 

Lydia Rodriguez is an office administrator in the Flight Operations Directorate’s Operations Division and Operations Tools and Procedures Branch at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Over nearly two decades, she has supported nine organizations, helping enable NASA’s missions and forming lasting relationships along the way.

Official portrait of Lydia Rodriguez. NASA/Devin Boldt

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet many different people at NASA who have become like family,” Rodriguez said. “I enjoy the culture and building relationships with people from all walks of life. I have learned so much from each person I’ve met and worked alongside.”

Her path to NASA began in high school, when her parents encouraged her to apply for a part-time Office Education student position at Johnson. That early opportunity gave her a glimpse into the agency’s culture — one that would inspire her to stay.

Lydia Rodriguez in the Mission Control Center Viewing Room during the Expedition 72 plaque hanging ceremony at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Rodriguez takes pride in the practical support she has provided to her colleagues. She spent years in the Engineering Travel Office, helping team members plan their travel around the world. In 2013, the team was honored with a Group Achievement Award.

“I am proud of being confident and able to help others with their bookings and questions,” Rodriguez said.

Her NASA career has also taught her important lessons. Change has been a constant since she joined the center in 2008, and she has learned to adapt.

One of the greatest challenges came after Hurricane Harvey in 2017, when her home was flooded. Rodriguez learned to ask for support and leaned on employee resources at Johnson.

“I’ve learned that I am a resilient individual who takes on new challenges often,” she said. “What has helped me overcome obstacles is focusing on the mission and showing compassion toward people. We are all here for a reason and a purpose, and together we can accomplish greater things.”

Lydia Rodriguez skydiving for the second time in Houston.

To the Artemis Generation, Rodriguez hopes to pass on the excitement of being part of the next frontier of space exploration.

“Take full advantage of the opportunities and resources available,” she said. “Meet new people, ask for help, never stop learning, growing, and contributing your experiences. Hopefully it will inspire others to do the same.”