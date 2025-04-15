In the Starlight: Tina Preyan Fuels the Future at Johnson

Exploring the unknown and preparing for humanity’s next giant leap really works up an appetite. Thankfully, employees at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston can count on Tina Preyan to help them fuel up and stay focused.

Preyan is a food service specialist at Starport, a quality-of-life program that contributes to Johnson’s mission by providing employee services and activities that enhance work life and promote mental well-being and physical fitness. Part of the agency’s network of 12 NASA Exchanges — each located at a NASA center or facility — Starport offers everything from group fitness classes to retail shopping, with programs designed to engage, energize, and support the workforce.

Tina Preyan supports a NASA Exchange display at a Johnson Space Center event. Image courtesy of Tina Preyan

Preyan oversees the on-site dining options at Johnson, from its cafés and food trucks to vending machines and mini markets. She helps set the budget for food services, creates monthly calendars of food offerings, schedules vendors and pop-up events, and ensures annual food safety inspections are conducted. She also works with teams across Johnson to order food and related supplies for NASA events.

“The best part of my job is working in customer service, meeting new NASA workers every day, and making everyone feel welcome and at home when coming to Johnson’s cafés,” she said.

Preyan has been a fixture at Johnson for the last 19 years. She previously worked at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans but transferred to Houston shortly after Hurricane Katrina hit the city in 2005. At Starport, she worked her way up from prep cook to lead cashier and then to lead assistant. She also served as the office’s administrative assistant before transitioning to her current role.

Tina Preyan poses for a photo with NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Victor Glover. Image courtesy of Tina Preyan

Preyan has enjoyed meeting many NASA astronauts and Johnson team members and learning more about the work they do. The occasional celebrity sighting is another job perk.

Preyan is something of a celebrity herself. “So many employees know my name. I am proud of meeting so many people, and the love they give me every day just being here,” she said.

She was also proud to receive Starport’s Jackie Kingery Award in fall 2024. The award recognizes extraordinary customer service and exemplary dedication to the NASA Exchange mission at Johnson. “It felt amazing to receive this award and know that I am doing a great job in everyone’s eyes,” she said. “I value high integrity and am always willing to help others in the organization.”

Tina Preyan receives Starport’s Jackie Kingery Award from Starport Deputy Operations Manager Sam Miller in October 2024. Image courtesy of Tina Preyan

Another source of pride for Preyan? Her son, Cameron, who is set to graduate from the University of Texas at San Antonio in May with a degree in Finance and Marketing.

In addition to her son’s graduation, Preyan looks forward to continuing her work in a positive environment and pursuing more growth opportunities.

“I’m going to stay busy and stay focused on ensuring proper procedures are being used by vendors,” she said. “And making sure all customers are happy and will continue to return to cafés.”