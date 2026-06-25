Expedition 73 Crew Reflects on Science, Teamwork, and Life in Orbit 

The Expedition 73 crew attends a debrief and awards ceremony at Space Center Houston’s IMAX theater on June 16, 2026. NASA/Luna Posadas Nava

On June 16, astronauts and cosmonauts gathered at Space Center Houston to share stories from their missions aboard the International Space Station and recognize the teamwork and people on the ground that made their missions possible.

The Expedition 73 Welcome Home Ceremony brought together members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10, Soyuz MS-27, and NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 missions. During the event, the crews reflected on the science, partnerships, and international collaboration that defined their time in orbit.

Remarks were delivered by NASA’s Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche, Low Earth Orbit Program’s Deputy Manager for the International Space Station Dina Contella, Richard Jones with NASA’s commercial crew office, Flight Operations Director Norm Knight, Johnson Employee Relations Lead David Kelley, and Space Center Houston Chief Operating and Strategy Officer Keesha Bullock. Together, they recognized the accomplishments of the crews and the team members who helped make the expedition a success.

NASA’s Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche gives opening remarks at the crew debrief and awards ceremony. NASA/Luna Posadas Nava

Wyche welcomed the crews home and reflected on the accomplishments of Expedition 73.

“Together, these crews exemplified professionalism, resilience, and the spirit of international cooperation,” Wyche said. “Their work ensured the continued success of the International Space Station Program and demonstrated the strength of our multi-vehicle crew transportation strategy.”

During the expedition, all available docking ports were occupied simultaneously for the first time, with eight spacecraft attached to the station. The crew also supported visiting missions, including Axiom Mission 4, and multiple cargo deliveries while maintaining a full schedule of scientific investigations.

Crew members completed three spacewalks, installing hardware that supports future solar array upgrades and maintenance activities critical to station operations.

NASA astronaut Anne McClain is photographed near one of the International Space Station’s main solar arrays during a spacewalk to upgrade the orbital outpost’s power generation system and relocate a communications antenna on May 1, 2026. NASA

The ceremony also recognized the workforce whose dedication supported every aspect of Expedition 73, from mission planning and operations to research, training, and crew safety.

“You learned each other’s languages, and often, when we didn’t know the right answers, you partnered with us, and you would come up with the answers and help,” said International Space Station Program Deputy Manager Dina Contella. “You really helped make us successful.”

She noted that collaboration extended well beyond the crew in orbit, with teams across the program matching that dedication throughout the expedition.

Contella shared that Expedition 73 included six cargo missions, the inaugural flight of JAXA’s (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) HTV-X1 cargo spacecraft, and more than 37,000 pounds of supplies, equipment, and scientific investigations delivered to the space station.

She also thanked the Commercial Crew Program and Flight Operations teams for helping safely transport crews to and from the station and support mission operations.

More than 1,000 employees representing 40 teams received NASA Group Achievement Awards, while 23 individuals were honored with Superior Achievement Awards for their contributions to the mission.

NASA astronaut Zena Cardman and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimiya Yui receive the NASA Exceptional Bravery Honors at the crew debrief. From left: NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, Johnson Director Vanessa Wyche, Richard Jones with NASA’s commercial crew office, International Space Station Deputy Manager Dina Contella, and JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui. NASA/Luna Posadas Nava

NASA astronaut Zena Cardman and JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui received NASA Exceptional Bravery Honors for demonstrating exceptional courage, leadership, and composure during a medical event.

Flight Operations Director Norm Knight thanked the teams that supported Expedition 73 from the ground while recognizing the crews’ contributions throughout their missions. “You represent an astronaut corps that is the best of the best, epitomizing courage and teamwork,” Knight told the crew. “Every opportunity or challenge that came your way, you met with confidence and creativity.”

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim conducts an investigation to assess the effects of microgravity on bone marrow stem cells, including their ability to secrete proteins that form and dissolve bone. NASA

Crew members reflected on the station’s legacy as a platform for discovery, innovation, and international partnership after more than 25 years of continuous human presence in orbit.

Research conducted during Expedition 73 included investigations in human physiology, biology, materials science, pharmaceutical development, and technologies designed to benefit life on Earth and future exploration missions.

The crews also discussed research aboard the station that will help prepare NASA for future missions to the Moon and Mars, including advanced life-support systems and water recovery technologies.

NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers holds space botany hardware that supports the low Earth orbit Integrated Flori-culture Experiment (LIFE) investigation as she floats inside the space station’s cupola. The study examines how radiation and microgravity affect plant growth to support future exploration and improve crop production on Earth. NASA

Beyond science and operations, the crew built strong bonds during their months in orbit. They marked birthdays, holidays, and mission milestones together, often creating elaborate cakes from the limited ingredients available aboard the station.

NASA astronaut Anne McClain celebrates her birthday with a cake, gifts, and cards aboard the space station’s Unity module. NASA

Many crew members said their strongest memories centered on the people around them, and that trust and teamwork remained essential to mission success.

Viewing Earth from orbit provided the crew with a powerful reminder of humanity’s shared connection.

“When you look back at Earth, what we have in common is so much more important than what makes us different,” said McClain. “We’re all on this one planet. We’re all on the same crew.”

Awardees pose for a group photo from the Expedition 73 crew debrief and awards ceremony. NASA/Luna Posadas Nava

The evening concluded with the crew expressing gratitude to all those who supported their missions from launch through landing.

“It was overwhelming in the most wonderful way to step off that aircraft and see so many team members who had supported us and see family and friends for the first time,” said Cardman. “We are so grateful.”

View the list of award recipients here.

Watch the full Expedition 73 crew debrief and awards ceremony below.