NASA Glenn Earns Commercial Invention of the Year Award

NASA has demonstrated a breakthrough in 3D-printable high-temperature materials that could lead to stronger, more durable parts for airplanes and spacecraft. Credit: NASA/Jordan Salkin

NASA’s Inventions and Contributions Board (ICB) has awarded Commercial Invention of the Year to NASA Glenn Research Center’s GRX-810: A 3D Printable Alloy Designed for Extreme Environments.

NASA Alloy GRX–810, an oxide dispersion strengthened (ODS) alloy, can endure temperatures over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. It is more malleable and can survive more than 1,000 times longer than existing state-of-the-art alloys. This new alloy can be used to build aerospace parts for high-temperature applications, like those inside aircraft and rocket engines, because ODS alloys can withstand harsher conditions before reaching their breaking point.

The NASA Glenn team of inventors includes Dr. Timothy Smith (co-lead), Dr. Christopher Kantzos (co-lead), Robert Carter, and Dr. Michael Kulis.

Four American companies have been granted co-exclusive licenses to produce and market GRX-810 material. All four have replicated NASA Glenn’s patented process and are selling fully coated materials. This benefits the United States economy as a return on investment of taxpayer dollars.

For more information on this technology, visit 3D Printed Alloy and New Material Built to Withstand Extreme Conditions.

The NASA insignia is 3D printed using the GRX-810 superalloy.

Video Credit: NASA/Jordan Salkin

Additionally, the ICB selected NASA Glenn’s High-Rate Delay Tolerant Networking (HDTN) project for an honorable mention in the Software of the Year category. HDTN is a protocol suite that extends terrestrial internet principles to the space environment, creating a high-speed data transfer path for spacecraft and different communication systems. It is an optimized version of the DTN standard for high-rate radio frequency and optical links.

The ICB reviews and recommends awards for significant scientific and technical contributions to the agency’s aeronautical and space activities. These awards recognize technologies that not only advance NASA’s mission but also benefit the public through commercialization.