Local Creators Learn About NASA’s Iconic Logo 

Local creators representing food, tourism, apparel, and professional sports industries tour several of NASA Glenn Research Center’s facilities. They stop to pose in the Aero-Acoustic Propulsion Laboratory, a world-class facility for conducting aero-propulsion noise reduction research. Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna

NASA’s Glenn Research Center has made contributions to nearly every NASA mission since the agency’s inception. These contributions go beyond science and engineering to include designing NASA’s iconic logo. Affectionally called the “meatball,” it was created in Cleveland at the lab that would become NASA Glenn by graphic artist James Modarelli.

This timeless brand symbol turned 65 last month. In honor of the occasion, NASA Glenn’s Office of Communications (OCOMM) hosted a Cleveland Creators Tour on July 10 and welcomed creators representing food, tourism, apparel, and professional sports industries to the center. During the event, they learned about NASA Glenn’s work and ways they can appropriately use NASA’s iconic logo. Like Modarelli, their creative interpretations could engage a new generation of creators, explorers, and space lovers.

Local creatives learn about ways they can appropriately use NASA’s iconic logo. Credit: NASA/Sara Lowthian-Hanna

Deputy Center Director Dawn Schaible provided a welcome and center overview, followed by NASA Merchandising and Branding Manager Aimee Crane, who explained how to work with the agency to use NASA brand symbols. Tours of several Glenn research facilities highlighted how Cleveland is improving flight and exploring space.