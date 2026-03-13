GVIS Conceptual Visual Designs

The Graphics and Visualization Lab (GVIS) at NASA Glenn Research Center creates a variety of immersive visualizations and simulations in support of NASA’s missions, projects, and future innovations. These visual tools help scientists, engineers, and researchers develop new solutions that bring their projects to life.

Conceptual Visual Designs

GVIS creates conceptual visual designs for proposed NASA missions and missions currently in development or being researched. These designs are used to communicate desired project outcomes, demonstrate upcoming engineering developments, showcase projects under construction, and serve as accessible education tools for the general public. GVIS has created conceptual designs for a wide variety of NASA projects: from spacecraft, aircraft, power and propulsion, to missions support systems.

Cutaway visualization of the HyTEC Aero engine Rendered by GVIS

The above image is a cutaway of the inside of the Hybrid Thermally Efficient Core (HyTEC) design. The HyTEC project is developing small core turbofan engine technologies to enable fuel burn reduction and increased electrical power extraction from the engine. Visualizations such as HyTEC allow for a “look inside” engines, aircraft, and facilities that would typically be hidden from view. These kinds visualization brings NASA innovations to life in easy to understand formats and visuals.

Proposed Missions

The GVIS Lab creates visualization support for a variety of missions, from aeronautics to space exploration. Visualizations for missions in the proposal phase or in early development are critical for showcasing the desired outcome of the mission. These visualizations are also critical for technical engagement, as mission development can last months or years. It is useful to have a visual aid to explain the future endeavors of the Agency.

Visualization of the SUbsonic Single Aft eNgine (SUSAN) Electrofan conceptual aircraft NASA GVIS

The GVIS Lab helps NASA visualize technology which will shape future. The SUbsonic Single Aft eNgine (SUSAN) Electrofan is a concept for sustainable airtravel. It is an advanced hybrid electric concept aircraft, seeking to reduce emission levels by 50% within the next few decades. The GVIS Lab is proud to partner with the SUSAN team at NASA Glenn in creating conceptual visualizations to convey state-of-the-art designs.

Augmented reality demonstration of the Lunar Gateway Power and Propulsion Element (PPE). NASA GVIS

The GVIS Lab is known for creating virtual and augmented reality designs. The upcoming Lunar Gateway project features the Power & Propulsion Element (PPE), seen here as a dark gray box with thrusters and solar panels attached. To see this visualization, users wear an augmented reality headset and can see Lunar Gateway in their environment. With augmented reality, users are able to experience the true life size and detail of Gateway like never before.

I’ve seen a lot of PPE assembly progress photos in the past year but have never seen it in person to fully appreciate the scale. This augmented reality view truly helped bridge that experience gap. Phuong Marangoni PPE Deputy Project Planning and Control Lead

Demonstrations such as these are not only designed to educate the public on NASA’s upcoming missions, but are also impactful to the mission developers themselves. “This model resonated so deeply for me after seeing a full scale PPE for the first time (ever),” said PPE Deputy Project Planning and Control Lead Phuong Marangoni. “I’ve seen a lot of PPE assembly progress photos in the past year but have never seen it in person to fully appreciate the scale. This augmented reality view truly helped bridge that experience gap, and I didn’t have to leave Cleveland for it!”

Out of this World Visualizations

Visualization for a proposed submarine to explore Saturn’s moon, Titan. NASA GVIS

Conceptual visualizations are fundamental for conveying future space initiatives. Sometimes, space missions are visiting places in the Solar System which have never been explored before. The above visualization is of a proposed submarine exploring the seas of Titan, a moon of Saturn. Titan’s atmosphere, seas, and environment are all extremely different from Earth, making a visualization vital for understanding the purpose and design of the mission. These visuals make otherworldly scenarios a reality and are crucial for mission development.

Contact Us

Need to reach us? In need of a conceptual visualization? You can send an email directly to the GVIS Team (GRC-DL-GVIS@mail.nasa.gov).