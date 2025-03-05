ROAMX testing in the Planetary Aeolian Laboratory (PAL) at NASA Ames Research Center 

Rotor Optimization for the Advancement of Mars eXploration (ROAMX) hover test stand with ROAMX blades installed in the Planetary Aeolian Laboratory (PAL) low-pressure chamber at NASA Ames Research Center. NASA

During 2024-2025, helicopter blades optimized for Mars were tested in the Planetary Aeolian Laboratory (PAL) at NASA Ames Research Center as part of the Rotor Optimization for the Advancement of Mars eXploration (ROAMX) project. The experimental test-chamber of the PAL can be depressurized to create atmospheric air pressures of different planetary bodies such as Mars. The full-scale ROAMX blades were spun in hover configuration up to 4000 RPM at an atmospheric density of Mars (approximately 0.015 kilograms per cubic meter). The Ingenuity blades were also tested in the PAL to compare the performance of the optimized blades against the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Technology Demonstrator. The test was conducted to validate computational models of the performance of the optimized blades. Simulations show that the optimized ROAMX blades perform significantly better than the Ingenuity blades, allowing helicopters on Mars to fly farther, faster, and carry a science payload. The next phase of testing will occur with higher RPMs and additional collective angles.