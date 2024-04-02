NASA Partnerships Bring 2024 Total Solar Eclipse to Everyone

On Monday, April 8, NASA and its partners will celebrate the wonders of the total solar eclipse as it passes over North America, with the path of totality in the United States, from Kerrville, Texas, to Houlton, Maine.

Eclipses are an important contribution to NASA’s research into the Sun’s outer atmosphere, or corona, and the part of Earth’s atmosphere where space weather happens. They’re also an inspirational opportunity for the public to get involved, learn, and connect with our place in the universe.

Our partners bring their creativity in sharing the excitement of the upcoming eclipse and help encourage everyone to safely enjoy this celestial event. Maureen O'Brien Strategic alliances and partnerships manager for NASA's Office of Communications

Here are just some ways NASA is working with partners to engage the public in the upcoming total solar eclipse.

NASA and the Major League Baseball Players Association are collaborating on the development of video and social content to emphasize eclipse awareness and safe viewing. NASA representatives also will throw out the first pitch in several games leading up to the eclipse.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is hosting an eclipse viewing event and live broadcast that will feature NASA exhibits, astronauts, INDY drivers, and STEM engagement talks and activities for visitors.

Peanuts Worldwide is supporting educators with the release of new eclipse learning resources for elementary and middle school students and Snoopy is participating in events in Cleveland.

Krispy Kreme introduced a new doughnut in honor of the eclipse and will share information about the eclipse and safe viewing.

NASA is working with Google on new eclipse content on the Arts & Culture and other Google pages.

Third Rock Radio (TRR) is sharing NASA podcast content and expert interviews, educational and safety messages, and a message from the International Space Station. TRR also will feature a Solar Songs listener request weekend leading up to eclipse day and live NASA TV audio coverage during the eclipse.

Nasdaq will carry coverage of part of the NASA TV broadcast on its screen in Times Square.

This year’s total solar eclipse represents a unique opportunity for NASA and partners to collaborate to inspire and engage students across the country. Rob Lasalvia Partnership manager for NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement

At NASA, we believe that science is for everyone. You don’t need a degree in science to be curious, ask questions, and explore how our world and universe work. We work to help people on their own journeys of scientific exploration. Anita Dey Partnerships manager for outreach and engagement for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate

Learn more about NASA’s strategic partnerships and STEM engagement partnerships online. To learn more about where and how to safely view this year’s total solar eclipse, visit: https://go.nasa.gov/Eclipse2024.

Author: Gina Anderson, NASA Office of Communications