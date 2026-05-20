NASA to Provide Update on Moon Base Strategy, Missions

An artist’s concept of astronauts working on the lunar surface. Credit: NASA

NASA will host a news conference at 2 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, May 26, to share Moon Base plans and highlight progress toward a sustained presence on the lunar surface. The media briefing will take place at the agency’s Headquarters in Washington.

Leadership will discuss program progress, including new industry partners and mission plans. Subject matter experts will be available for one-on-one interviews after the news conference ends.

Watch live on NASA+ and the agency’s YouTube channel. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of online platforms, including social media.

Participants include:

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate

Carlos García-Galán, program executive, Moon Base

Media unable to attend in person may ask questions by telephone. To participate in person or by phone, media must RSVP to the headquarters newsroom no later than 11 a.m. on May 26, at: hq-media@mail.nasa.gov. NASA’s media accreditation policy is available online.

NASA is advancing development of Moon Base, a long-term lunar exploration and infrastructure initiative designed to enable sustained human presence and expanded scientific and commercial activity at the lunar South Pole.

As part of the Golden Age of innovation and exploration, NASA will send astronauts on increasingly difficult missions to explore more of the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to build on our foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.

For more information about NASA’s missions, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

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Bethany Stevens / James Gannon

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

bethany.c.stevens@nasa.gov / james.h.gannon@nasa.gov