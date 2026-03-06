NASA to Cover Northrop Grumman Cargo Spacecraft Departure

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus XL cargo spacecraft, loaded with more than 11,000 pounds of science and supplies for Expedition 73, is seen grasped by the International Space Station’s Canadarm2 after its capture on Sept. 18, 2025, as both spacecraft orbited 257 miles above Tanzania. Credit: NASA

After delivering more than 11,000 pounds of supplies, science investigations, hardware, and other cargo to the International Space Station for NASA and its international partners, the Cygnus XL spacecraft supporting Northrop Grumman’s 23rd Commercial Resupply Services mission is scheduled to depart the orbiting laboratory Thursday, March 12.

Watch NASA’s live coverage of undocking and departure beginning at 6:45 a.m. EDT on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and the agency’s YouTube channel. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of online platforms, including social media.

Flight controllers on the ground will send commands for the space station’s Canadarm2 robotic arm to detach the Cygnus XL spacecraft from the Unity module’s Earth‑facing port and maneuver it into position for release at 7 a.m. ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot will monitor Cygnus’ systems as it departs.

Cygnus XL will be commanded to deorbit on Saturday, March 14, to dispose of several thousand pounds of trash during its reentry into Earth’s atmosphere, where it will harmlessly burn up.

The Northrop Grumman spacecraft launched in September 2025 atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This mission is the first flight of the larger, more cargo-capable version of the solar-powered spacecraft.

Learn more about this NASA commercial resupply mission at:

https://www.nasa.gov/mission/nasas-northrop-grumman-crs-23/

