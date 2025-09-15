NASA Sets Launch Coverage for Space Weather Missions

From left to right, NASA’s Carruthers Geocorona Observatory, IMAP (Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Follow On-Lagrange 1 (SWFO-L1) missions will map our Sun’s influence across the solar system in new ways. Credit: NASA

NASA will provide live coverage of prelaunch and launch activities for an observatory designed to study space weather and explore and map the boundaries of our solar neighborhood.

Launching with IMAP (Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe) are two rideshare missions, NASA’s Carruthers Geocorona Observatory and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Follow On-Lagrange 1 (SWFO-L1), both of which will provide insight into space weather and its impacts at Earth and across the solar system.

Liftoff of the missions on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is targeted for 7:32 a.m. EDT, Tuesday, Sept. 23, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Watch coverage beginning at 6:40 a.m. on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and more. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of platforms, including social media.

The IMAP spacecraft will study how the Sun’s energy and particles interact with the heliosphere — an enormous protective bubble of space around our solar system — to enhance our understanding of space weather, cosmic radiation, and their impacts on Earth and human and robotic space explorers. The spacecraft and its two rideshares will orbit approximately one million miles from Earth, positioned toward the Sun at a location known as Lagrange Point 1.

NASA’s Carruthers Geocorona Observatory is a small satellite that will observe Earth’s outermost atmospheric layer, the exosphere. It will image the faint glow of ultraviolet light from this region, called the geocorona, to better understand how space weather impacts our planet. The Carruthers mission continues the legacy of the Apollo era, expanding on measurements first taken during Apollo 16.

The SWFO-L1 spacecraft will monitor space weather and detect solar storms in advance, serving as an early warning beacon for potentially disruptive space weather, helping safeguard Earth’s critical infrastructure and technological-dependent industries. The SWFO-L1 spacecraft is the first NOAA observatory designed specifically for and fully dedicated to continuous, operational space weather observations.

NASA’s mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Sunday, Sept. 21

2:30 p.m. – NASA Prelaunch News Conference on New Space Weather Missions

Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington

Brad Williams, IMAP program executive, NASA Headquarters

Irene Parker, deputy assistant administrator for Systems at NOAA’s National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service

Denton Gibson, launch director, NASA’s Launch Services Program, NASA Kennedy

Julianna Scheiman, director, NASA Science Missions, SpaceX

Arlena Moses, launch weather officer, 45th Weather Squadron, U.S. Space Force

3:45 p.m. – NASA, NOAA Science News Conference on New Space Weather Missions

Joe Westlake, director, Heliophysics Division, NASA Headquarters

David McComas, IMAP principal investigator, Princeton University

Lara Waldrop, Carruthers Geocorona Observatory principal investigator, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Jamie Favors, director, Space Weather Program, Heliophysics Division, NASA Headquarters

Clinton Wallace, director, NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center

James Spann, senior scientist, NOAA Office of Space Weather Observations

Monday, Sept. 22

11:30 a.m. – In-person media one-on-one interviews with the following:

Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Kieran Hegarty, IMAP project manager, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab

Jamie Rankin, IMAP instrument lead for Solar Wind and Pickup Ion, Princeton University

John Clarke, Carruthers deputy principal investigator, Boston University

Dimitrios Vassiliadis, SWFO-L1 program scientist, NOAA

Brent Gordon, deputy director, NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center

Tuesday, Sept. 23

6:40 a.m. – Launch coverage begins on NASA+, Amazon Prime and more. NASA’s Spanish launch coverage begins on NASA+, and the agency’s Spanish-language YouTube channel.

7:32 a.m. – Launch

Audio-Only Coverage

Audio-only of the launch coverage will be carried on the NASA “V” circuits, which may be accessed by dialing 321-867-1220, or -1240. On launch day, “mission audio,” countdown activities without NASA+ media launch commentary, will be carried on 321-867-7135.

NASA Website Launch Coverage

Launch day coverage of the mission will be available on the agency’s website. Coverage will include links to live streaming and blog updates beginning no earlier than 6 a.m., Sept. 23, as the countdown milestones occur. Streaming video and photos of the launch will be accessible on demand shortly after liftoff. Follow countdown coverage on the IMAP blog.

