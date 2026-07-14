NASA Invites Media to Serbia Artemis Accords Signing Ceremony

Credit: NASA

The Republic of Serbia will sign the Artemis Accords at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday, July 16, during a ceremony at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson will host Serbia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić and U.S. State Department Assistant Secretary for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Wesley Brooks for the ceremony.

This event is in person only. Media interested in attending must RSVP no later than 3 p.m. on July 16, to: hq-media@mail.nasa.gov. NASA’s media accreditation policy is online.

In 2020, during the first Trump Administration, the United States, led by NASA and the State Department, joined with seven other founding nations to establish the Artemis Accords, responding to the growing interest in lunar activities by both governments and private companies.

The accords introduced the first set of practical principles aimed at enhancing the safety, transparency, and coordination of civil space exploration on the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Serbia will be the 69th country to sign the Artemis Accords.

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-accords

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Camille Gallo / Elizabeth Shaw

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

camille.m.gallo@nasa.gov / elizabeth.a.shaw@nasa.gov