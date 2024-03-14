NASA Invites Media to Meet Space Station Astronauts at Headquarters

(Nov. 8, 2021) — The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly around of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port. Credits: NASA

NASA will host a media availability with four astronauts at 9:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday, March 19, at the agency’s headquarters in Washington. The crew, including record-breaking NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, will discuss their recent mission aboard the International Space Station where they conducted a broad range of science experiments to benefit life on Earth and human space exploration.

Rubio, as well as fellow NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, served as part of space station Expedition 69 and will participate in the media opportunity.

During his first spaceflight mission, Rubio completed approximately 5,936 orbits and a journey of more than 157 million miles, roughly the equivalent of 328 trips to the Moon and back. Rubio’s extended mission provided researchers the opportunity to observe the effects of long-duration spaceflight on humans as the agency plans to return to the Moon through the Artemis campaign and prepare for exploration of Mars. He returned to Earth in September 2023 aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz spacecraft after spending an American record-breaking 371 days in space.

As part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission, Bowen, Hoburg, and Alneyadi returned to Earth in September 2023 aboard a Dragon spacecraft after spending 186 days aboard the microgravity laboratory. During the mission, Bowen and Hoburg completed two spacewalks, and Alneyadi became the first UAE astronaut to conduct a spacewalk. With 10 spacewalks throughout his missions, Bowen ties the record for most excursions by a U.S. astronaut, also held by four others. He ranks third on the all-time list for cumulative hours of spacewalking.

In addition to their research, crew members also conducted technology demonstrations, and space station maintenance activities. Bowen, Hoburg, and Alneyadi traveled 78,875,292 miles during their mission and completed 2,976 orbits around Earth. The Crew-6 mission was the first spaceflight for Hoburg, Alneyadi, and Fedyaev. Bowen has logged 227 days in space over four flights.

