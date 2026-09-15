NASA Invites Media to International Observe the Moon Night

NASA will host an International Observe the Moon Night celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. CST on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, the official visitor center for NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

International Observe the Moon Night celebrates the Moon, the science behind it, and its connection to space exploration and human culture. NASA’s free public event will include agency experts delivering talks on lunar science and exploration and highlighting lunar observations made by the Artemis II crew in April.

Media interested in covering the event should confirm their attendance with Joel Wallace, joel.w.wallace@nasa.gov, in the NASA Marshall newsroom by 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18. Media must report to the Davidson Center to participate in the event. Visitor parking is available at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

NASA will have opportunities for media to capture visuals and interview agency experts. Activities available for coverage include hands-on STEM activities, a science stage show, an event photo booth, and face-painting.

The event also features Janet Ivey, the host of the television children’s series, “Janet’s Planet.” The Von Braun Astronomical Society will be on-site with telescopes, providing attendees with guided tours of the Moon, planets, and other celestial objects.

The evening is presented by the Planetary Missions Program Office at NASA Marshall.

For more information about International Observe the Moon Night, visit:

https://science.nasa.gov/moon/observe-the-moon-night/overview

Joel Wallace

Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala

256-786-0117

joel.w.wallace@nasa.gov