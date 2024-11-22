NASA Awards Safety, Health, Medical, Mission Assurance Contract

NASA has awarded Bastion Technologies Inc., of Houston, the Center Occupational Safety, Health, Medical, System Safety and Mission Assurance Contract (COSMC) at the agency’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley.

The COSMC contract is a hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price contract, with an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity component and maximum potential value of $53 million. The contract phase-in begins Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, followed by a one-year base period that begins Feb. 14, 2025, and options to extend performance through Aug. 13, 2030.

Under this contract, the company will provide support for occupational safety, industrial hygiene, health physics, safety and health training, emergency response, safety culture, medical, wellness, fitness, and employee assistance. The contractor also will provide subject matter expertise in several areas including system safety, software safety and assurance, quality assurance, pressure system safety, procurement quality assurance, and range safety. Work will primarily be performed at NASA Ames and NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, as needed.

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

-end-

Tiernan Doyle

NASA Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

tiernan.p.doyle@nasa.gov

Rachel Hoover

Ames Research Center, Silicon Valley, Calif.

650-604-4789

rachel.hoover@nasa.gov