NASA Awards Contract for Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition

Credit: NASA

NASA has selected eight new companies and will acquire new data products from six existing Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition contract holders to expand the range of commercial satellite data available to researchers, civil agencies, and decision-makers. Such measurements supplement NASA’s Earth satellites by contributing high-resolution and frequent observations to enhance the agency’s set of data.

Leveraging commercial data demonstrates NASA’s commitment to strong public-private partnerships, allowing the agency to expand scientific insight while reducing costs and accelerating the delivery of data to researchers and decision-makers.

Collectively, NASA and commercial Earth observations provide insight into our home planet – benefitting Americans, providing environmental intelligence, strengthening disaster response, and improving public safety.

The Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition Program On-Ramp 2 Multiple Award contract is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award contract. The original maximum contract value was $476 million, with a performance period that began in 2023 and continues through Nov. 15, 2028.

Contract awardees are:

Airbus DS Geo Inc.

GHGSat Inc.

Hydrosat Inc.

ICEYE US Inc.

ImageSat International

Kuva US Inc.

Muon Space Inc.

Orbital Sidekick Inc.

OroraTech USA Inc.

Planet Labs Federal Inc.

Space Sciences and Engineering LLC, doing business as PlanetiQ

SATLANTIS US

Tomorrow Companies Inc., doing business as Tomorrow.io

Wyvern Inc.

The agency’s Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition mission works to execute a cost-effective way to augment and complement the suite of Earth observations captured by NASA and its partners by identifying, evaluating, and acquiring commercial satellite data.

For more information about NASA’s Commercial Satellite Acquisition program, visit:

https://science.nasa.gov/earth-science/csda

-end-

Liz Vlock

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

elizabeth.a.vlock@nasa.gov