NASA Astronauts to Answer Questions from Students in Ohio

NASA astronauts Mike Fincke (left) and Zena Cardman photographed during training for their trip to the International Space Station at SpaceX facilities in Florida. Credit: SpaceX

NASA astronauts Michael Fincke and Zena Cardman will connect with students in Ohio as they answer prerecorded science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) questions aboard the International Space Station.

The Earth-to-space call will begin at 10:15 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug. 27, and will stream live on the agency’s Learn With NASA YouTube channel.

Media interested in covering the event must RSVP by 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 25, to Mary Beddell at: 330-492-3500 or at beddellm@plainlocal.org.

The STEM Academy at Glen Oak High School will host this event in Canton, Ohio for high school students. The goal of this event is to expose learners to the excitement and challenges of engineering and technology, while bringing space exploration to life through cross-curricular instruction and language arts.

For nearly 25 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts communicate with NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through SCaN’s (Space Communications and Navigation) Near Space Network.

Research and technology investigations taking place aboard the space station benefit people on Earth and lay the groundwork for other agency deep space missions. As part of NASA’s Artemis campaign, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars, inspiring the world through discovery in a new Golden Age of innovation and exploration.

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

