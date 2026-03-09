NASA Astronauts to Answer Questions from Students in New York

NASA astronaut Chris Williams calls mission controllers during Crew Medical Officer training while inside the International Space Station’s Destiny laboratory module. NASA/Jessica Meir

Students in New York will hear from NASA astronauts Jack Hathaway and Chris Williams as they answer prerecorded science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) questions while aboard the International Space Station.

The Earth-to-space call will begin at 12:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday, March 11, and will stream live on the agency’s Learn With NASA YouTube channel.

This event is hosted by the Queens Borough Public Library in Jamaica, New York, for students in grades K-12 and members of the community. This unique opportunity aims to deepen understanding of space exploration and inspire young people to pursue a future career in STEM.

Media interested in covering the event must RSVP by 5 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, March 10, to Ewa Kern-Jedrychowska at: 917-702-0016 or Ewa.KernJedrychowska@queenslibrary.org; or to Elisabeth deBourbon at: 917-650-3815 or Elisabeth.deBourbon@queenslibrary.org.

For more than 25 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts communicate with NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through SCaN’s (Space Communications and Navigation) Near Space Network.

Research and technology investigations taking place aboard the space station benefit people on Earth and lay the groundwork for other agency deep space missions. As part of NASA’s Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars, inspiring the world through discovery in a new Golden Age of innovation and exploration.

See more information on NASA in-flight calls at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

-end-

Gerelle Dodson

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

gerelle.q.dodson@nasa.gov

Sandra Jones

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

sandra.p.jones@nasa.gov