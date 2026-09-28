Meet NASA’s Artemis II Crew During Houston Public Event

The Artemis II crew (clockwise from left) Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, Commander Reid Wiseman, and Pilot Victor Glover pause for a group photo with their zero gravity indicator “Rise,” inside the Orion spacecraft during their nearly 10-day mission around the Moon and back. Credit: NASA

The four astronauts of NASA’s Artemis II mission will participate in an event hosted by industry and community partners at the University of Houston to discuss their mission around the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft. It will be the first event in Houston for the public following their lunar mission earlier this year and marks the conclusion of their post-flight campaign.

Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch of NASA and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen will share highlights from their mission at 7 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Sept. 30, during the free, public event at University of Houston’s Fertitta Center. Additionally, the National Aeronautic Association will recognize the crew for surpassing the record for human spaceflight’s farthest distance traveled, previously set by the Apollo 13 mission in 1970.

Media are invited to attend a brief question and answer session with the Artemis II crew at 5:45 p.m. prior to the public presentation. Media interested in attending must RSVP no later than 12 p.m. on Sept. 30 to Kenna Pell at: kenna.m.pell@nasa.gov.

NASA’s historic Artemis II mission launched April 1 and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on April 10. The crew members were the first astronauts to launch on the agency’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, flying aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft. During their record-setting mission, the astronauts traveled 252,756 miles from Earth, farther than any humans have traveled before.

As part of the Golden Age of innovation and exploration, NASA will send Artemis astronauts on increasingly difficult missions to explore more of the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, establish an enduring human presence on the lunar surface, and to build on our foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.

Learn more about the Artemis program at:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis

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Kenna Pell

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

kenna.m.pell@nasa.gov