Join Second Lady Usha Vance as She Reads to Children at NASA Johnson

As part of her Summer Reading Challenge, Second Lady Usha Vance will host an event for children in grades K-8 on Monday, Aug. 4, at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Media are invited.

NASA astronaut Suni Williams will join Ms. Vance to read a space-related book to children and participate in other space-related activities.

Live coverage of the reading will stream about 2:45 p.m. EDT on NASA+. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of platforms, including social media.

U.S. media interested in participating in this event must RSVP to NASA Press Secretary Bethany Stevens at: bethany.c.stevens@nasa.gov, as well as Office of the Second Lady Communications Director Nicole Reeves at: nicole.e.reeves@ovp.eop.gov. Requests must be made no later than 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 31. Confirmed media will receive additional details from NASA. The agency’s media accreditation policy is online.

Through her reading challenge, the Second Lady is encouraging youth to seek adventure, imagination, and discovery between the pages of a book. Students interested in participating in the challenge must read 12 books by Friday, Sept. 5. Additional details, including where to download a reading log, and how to submit it to the White House, are available online.

As part of NASA’s Artemis campaign, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars, inspiring Golden Age explorers, and ensuring the United States continues to lead in space exploration and discovery.

Bethany Stevens / Cheryl Warner

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

bethany.c.stevens@nasa.gov / cheryl.m.warner@nasa.gov