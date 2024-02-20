The 2023 Annual Highlights of Results from the International Space Station is now available. This new edition contains bibliometric analyses, a list of all the publications documented in fiscal year 2023, and synopses of the most recent and recognized scientific findings from investigations conducted on the space station. These investigations are sponsored by NASA and all international partners – CSA (Canadian Space Agency), ESA (European Space Agency), JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and the State Space Corporation Roscosmos (Roscosmos) – for the advancement of science, technology, and education. These new peer-reviewed publications include insights that advance the commercialization of space and benefit humankind.

Over 4,000 scientific publications have been collected from more than 5,000 investigators during the life of the space station. Between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023, more than 300 publications were reported, most of them undergoing rigorous scientific review before release and dissemination. An in-depth bibliometric analysis of station science shows that the citation impact of these publications has been above national and global standards since 2010. This impact demonstrates that space station science continues to produce groundbreaking results for investigators around the world to further explore.

Some of the findings presented in this edition include:

Improved measurement of cosmic particles (Italian Space Agency)

(Italian Space Agency) New ultrasound technologies for detection of physiological changes (CSA)

technologies for detection of physiological changes (CSA) Enhanced understanding of coordinated function in brain activity (ESA)

(ESA) Development of better semiconductor materials (NASA)

materials (NASA) Impacts of spaceflight on connective tissue for improved tissue remodeling (ROSCOSMOS)

for improved tissue remodeling (ROSCOSMOS) Understanding the behavior of granular materials for better spacecraft design (JAXA)

The content in the Annual Highlights of Results from the International Space Station has been reviewed and approved by the Program Science Forum, a team of scientists and administrators from the international partnership of space agencies dedicated to planning, improving, and communicating the research operated on the space station.

See the list of Station Research Results publications here and read more about the space station’s annual highlights of results and accomplishments here.