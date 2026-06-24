Career Spotlight: Electrician (Ages 14-18)

What does an electrician do?

Electricity powers the world, and electricians are the ones who get it where it needs to go. An electrician is an expert who is trained to make sure electrical systems and equipment are installed safely and working correctly. Electricians are involved in a variety of systems, including power, lighting, communications, and more – anything that needs electricity to run.

While electricians ensure systems and equipment have the power they need, electrical technicians focus on building, modifying, or testing electronic devices.

What are some of the different types of work electricians and electrical technicians do at NASA?

At NASA, electricians keep the lights on and the power flowing for rocket launches, scientific research, and everything in between. Their skills support engineers and scientists in building and testing spacecraft, aircraft, satellites, telescopes, and the equipment that makes human spaceflight possible. Electricians make sure all facilities and equipment have the power and functionality they need to be safe and ready to support NASA’s missions.

Electrical technicians at the agency help bring big ideas to life. They might build and wire control systems, connect tiny sensors to circuit boards, or write the software to make a device work in a specific way. They also test instruments in conditions that mimic space – extreme temperatures, intense vibrations, and even a vacuum – to make sure they will survive and perform well during their missions. Technicians use specialized tools, earn certifications, and work with incredible precision.

Being an electrician or electrical technician at NASA is careful, hands‑on work carried out with expertise. Because space hardware is headed to places like low-Earth orbit, the Moon, or even Mars, every detail has to be perfect.

What are the different certification levels for electricians?

The information below is a general overview of the career path of an electrician. Specific guidelines for these roles vary from state to state. It’s important to look up the license requirements in your state.

Apprentice electrician: This four-year job training program provides an entry into the industry. An apprentice works as an assistant to an experienced supervisor, gaining vital hands-on experience to move ahead as an electrician.

Journeyman electrician: A journeyman is an electrician who has finished an apprenticeship, then passed a test. At this stage, the electrician is licensed and allowed to work without supervision.

Master electrician: This is the highest certification possible for an electrician. Typically, a master electrician is someone who has completed approximately 4,000 hours as a journeyman, then passed a licensing exam. These electricians are qualified to work on complicated projects. They can also serve as supervisors for apprentices or journeymen following in their footsteps.

How can I become an electrician?

There are many options that provide the training needed to get started as an electrician or electrical technician.

Many community colleges, trade schools, and technical institutes offer a two-year program leading to an associate degree in electrical technology. Additionally, trade unions and apprenticeship programs provide real-world experience in the field.

Additionally, all branches of the U.S. military offer electronics training that may be transferrable to college credits or civilian certifications.

How can I start preparing today to become an electrician?

It’s never too early to set the stage for an electrifying career! In high school, you can take courses in math, science, and technical education. At the same time, you can start learning about basic electrical concepts such as circuitry and safety.

Begin researching associate degree programs and apprenticeship opportunities so you can consider which pathway seems right for you. Weighing these options now will help you understand program requirements and ensure you’re ready to take the next step.

You can also gain useful experience through part-time work, or shadowing electricians on the job.

What skills will I need to be a successful electrician?

Technical skills focus on the basics – how electricity works, how to stay safe, and how to read schematics and wiring diagrams. Some jobs also call for special hands‑on abilities, like soldering tiny components, putting together cables, or even having some familiarity with chemistry.

Being curious, open‑minded, and a good communicator matters, too. Any time you’re building or improving a device, you must understand who will use it and what they need it to do. Asking questions, sharing ideas, and being able to take feedback are essential to consistently building systems and devices that work well.

David McClaeb, electronic technician, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland

Advice from NASA electricians and electronic technicians

“As an aerospace technician, you have the opportunity to make a big difference. You can make a really big impact.” – Christopher Johnson, aerospace electrical engineering technician, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida

“What I wish I knew in high school is how many opportunities there are for electricians. I didn’t realize how big of a scale it really was. Everything needs electricity, and the sky’s the limit on what you can do with it. NASA needs electricians for everything from their testing campaigns to keeping their facilities running.” – Levi James, electrician apprentice, NASA’s Glenn Research Center at Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio

“It’s so gratifying when somebody comes in and says, ‘Hey, we want to build this, but it looks really difficult,’ and we say, ‘Yeah, it looks difficult, but we can do it’ – and we build it and then we hand it over to them, and then we’re on to the next thing. It’s a challenge, and I’m telling you, it is just so fun.” – David McClaeb, electronic technician, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland

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